China's Bubble Bullet Trains Start Winter Olympics Venue Dash

By AFP News
 1 day ago
China on Friday launched a special bullet train service to speed athletes to Winter Olympics venues in a bubble separating them from the rest of the population. With the Beijing Games starting on February 4, international delegates, media personnel, and some athletes have already begun arriving. Boasting ski storage,...

