China's Bubble Bullet Trains Start Winter Olympics Venue Dash

The United States announced Friday that it was suspending 44 Chinese passenger flights from America to the Asian giant in response to restrictive moves by Beijing on US carriers under its Covid-19 protocols. China maintains strict controls over border entry including slashed flights and a "circuit breaker" policy where routes are halted if too many infections are brought in on the flights. China's aviation authority used the circuit breaker policy to cancel flights by American, Delta and United airlines when passengers who tested negative for Covid before takeoff later tested positive once arriving in China. The US Department of Transportation wrote in its order Friday that "actions impairing the operations of Delta, American and United as described above are adverse to the public interest and warrant proportionate remedial action by the department."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO