2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Ballwin

ST. LOUIS – This brutal cold can make a firefighter’s job even more dangerous. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries when they slipped on the ice while battling a house fire in Ballwin Friday morning.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. in a home on Toni Marie Court just off Castle Ridge Drive. The two people who lived there got out safely.

