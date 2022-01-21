ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

2 firefighters injured while battling house fire in Ballwin

By Jason Maxwell
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS – This brutal cold can make a firefighter’s job even more dangerous. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries when they slipped on the ice while battling a house fire in Ballwin Friday morning.

The fire started at about 1 a.m. in a home on Toni Marie Court just off Castle Ridge Drive. The two people who lived there got out safely.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

FOX 2

