Prairie Du Sac, WI

In the 608: Sauk Prairie crossing guard spreading positivity

By Josh Spreiter
 1 day ago

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Before and after school, you’ll find Ed Burns on the corner of Grand and Park Avenues in Prairie du Sac.

Ed is celebrating fifteen years as a crossing guard with the Sauk Prairie School District this year.

He retired from law enforcement in the Chicago area and moved here with his wife back in 2007.

Manning the street is just part of his work in the community. Ed stays busy during all hours of the day and night, volunteering with the Red Cross and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Ed tells me he wouldn’t want his retirement any other way.

“I spend my time here in the morning and go home and get a little bit of sleep, and then in the afternoon I come out again,” Ed Burns explained. “The split shift is my advantage. A lot of people say well I don’t want to work an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon, and that’s it you know, but to me that’s an advantage because I’ve got so many other things going on.”

Ed just celebrated his 80th birthday back on December 29 th , but he says age is just a number, and he has no plans on stopping any time soon.

