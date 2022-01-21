ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Aboard The Clipper Train!

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

We are going to see back-to-back-to-back bursts of snow as we go through the weekend. Timing out these snow chances,...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

KAAL-TV

Saturday night snow

In the second wave of three weekend snow events, we have snow arriving around a similar time as Friday. This will primarily be one wave that will dominate the final quarter of Saturday (6PM-Midnight). Snowfall totals will be mixed between half an inch to 1.5" for most of our area, with 2" being about the max to expect. The highest of snowfall totals will likely come in southwestern communities locally (including Mason City, Clear Lake, Garner, Lake Mills, etc.). The wind component will be almost nonexistent in this particular system, as wind speeds will be mostly calm by the time the snow arrives. Still, with more snowfall expected and some roads still partially covered from Friday night's snow, visibility will be limited as the snow moves through. As such, give extra time on roads.
KAAL-TV

Sunday Night/Monday Morning Snow

Our third and final straight night of having snow will likely have the biggest impacts. It's the one where we are expecting the most snowfall, as several communities are expected to exceed 1", with 3" being the max with this system. Much like the chance for Friday night, an initial chance occurs between about 6-9 PM Sunday night before another wave of snow comes through. Unlike Friday night's snow, this chance could result in snow falling as people are driving into work Monday morning. Roads, by this time, will not be in the shape they are now due to a couple snow events occuring prior to this one. Adding in wind speeds picking up (blowing snow) and that roads could be slick in a few spots on top of more people being on the roads heading into work, and this will likely be where the most impacts occur. It is too early to tell exact totals and areas where we will see the highest totals, but an Alert Day status could be added based on these impacts once we know more.
