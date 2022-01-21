All Aboard The Clipper Train!

Our third and final straight night of having snow will likely have the biggest impacts. It's the one where we are expecting the most snowfall, as several communities are expected to exceed 1", with 3" being the max with this system. Much like the chance for Friday night, an initial chance occurs between about 6-9 PM Sunday night before another wave of snow comes through. Unlike Friday night's snow, this chance could result in snow falling as people are driving into work Monday morning. Roads, by this time, will not be in the shape they are now due to a couple snow events occuring prior to this one. Adding in wind speeds picking up (blowing snow) and that roads could be slick in a few spots on top of more people being on the roads heading into work, and this will likely be where the most impacts occur. It is too early to tell exact totals and areas where we will see the highest totals, but an Alert Day status could be added based on these impacts once we know more.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO