All Aboard The Clipper Train!

In the second wave of three weekend snow events, we have snow arriving around a similar time as Friday. This will primarily be one wave that will dominate the final quarter of Saturday (6PM-Midnight). Snowfall totals will be mixed between half an inch to 1.5" for most of our area, with 2" being about the max to expect. The highest of snowfall totals will likely come in southwestern communities locally (including Mason City, Clear Lake, Garner, Lake Mills, etc.). The wind component will be almost nonexistent in this particular system, as wind speeds will be mostly calm by the time the snow arrives. Still, with more snowfall expected and some roads still partially covered from Friday night's snow, visibility will be limited as the snow moves through. As such, give extra time on roads.
