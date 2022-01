With as busy as life can get these days, quality over quantity is a good rule of thumb when it comes to getting exercise. Not only are long workouts exhausting, but they’re not realistic for most people’s schedules. Putting care into your technique and being present for a shorter period of time will make exercising regularly easier, and it will be sure to yield steady results. We asked sports performance and fitness specialist Denise Cervantes what common mistakes you might be making when it comes to your workouts, and what you should be doing every week instead to get the most out of them.

