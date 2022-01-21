More changes coming to the northern border
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More changes are coming to the northern border starting this weekend. American truck drivers needed to show proof of vaccination to cross into...www.wcax.com
this isn't good because it means we could possibly lose drivers, then there is no one to deliver product, which may in turn drive the cost of product up because we may need to pay more for another form of delivery from a different supplier. Canada needs to drop that policy as well. we are heading towards the endemic. we are gonna be ok 🙏
It's about time, Canada requires Americans to be fully vaccinated and a plan for where you'll be staying if you are positive. Also, a negative PCR test and it has to be less than 72 hrs.
