More changes coming to the northern border

Adele apologized to fans in a video on Thursday, announcing she is postponing her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency due to COVID-related issues with her crew. All of the shows will be rescheduled, but the singer says she needs more time. β€œI’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the singer told fans.Jan. 21, 2022.

