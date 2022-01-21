ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAS judges 'lacked anti-doping expertise' at Tokyo Olympics

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges to work at the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. Days before the highest court in sports opens its special Olympic tribunals at the Winter Games in Beijing, it was singled...

US News and World Report

Doping-U.S. Charges Man With Giving Illegal Drugs to Athletes for Tokyo Olympics

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors have charged a man with supplying performance-enhancing drugs to athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, a first under a federal law allowing criminal charges against doping conspirators at events involving U.S. athletes, broadcasters and sponsors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan said Eric Lira, 41, distributed...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

First Olympic Anti-Doping Charges Filed In Manhattan Federal Court

Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, the Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the unsealing of the first criminal charge under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, signed into law on December 4, 2020, which proscribes doping schemes at international sports competitions, including the Olympic Games. The Complaint unsealed today alleges that ERIC LIRA, a “naturopathic” therapist operating principally in the area of El Paso, Texas, obtained various performance enhancing drugs (“PEDs”) and distributed those PEDs to certain athletes in advance of, and for the purpose of cheating at, the 2020 Olympic Games held in Tokyo in the summer of 2021. LIRA was taken into federal custody today and is expected to be presented in the Western District of Texas today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Miguel A. Torres.
MANHATTAN, NY
Times Union

U.S. Anti-Doping Agency declines to regulate horse racing

ALBANY — When the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced late last month that it no longer planned to work with the newly formed federal horse racing authority, the news came as a shock even to insiders. “I was surprised just like everyone else," said Joe Appelbaum, president of the New...
PETS
Newsday

For NBC, the Beijing Olympic Games might be more challenging than Tokyo

The Tokyo Olympics last summer were unlike any other for NBC, including the fact they technically were the 2020 Games but were held in 2021. But the degree of difficulty will be ramped up even higher next month for the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. As in Tokyo, the COVID-19...
SPORTS
Reuters

Jamaica's four-man team ready to rock Winter Olympics again

SHENZHEN, China, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Jamaican bobsleigh brakeman Nimroy Turgott's job is to push the sled as fast as possible, jump in, then "hold on, and have a little prayer." After all, he will not be required to use the brake till they cross the finishing line. He will...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Plainly open’ to conclude Novak Djokovic was anti-vaccination, judges decided

It was reasonable for Australia’s Immigration Minister to conclude that Novak Djokovic holds anti-vaccination views and could be a threat to Australia’s public health.That was the conclusion of the three judges who heard the case at the country’s Federal Court on Sunday, with the reasons for their judgment published on Thursday.Djokovic was deported at the weekend following the ruling, with the judicial triumvirate deciding not to overturn the decision of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to cancel the world number one’s visa.One of the grounds on which Djokovic appealed was that it was unreasonable to paint him as anti-vaccination, but the...
TENNIS
The Independent

China warns of ‘drastic measures’ if Taiwan makes moves towards formal independence

China has warned Taiwan it will resort to “drastic measures” if it made any moves towards attaining formal independence.“If separatist forces in Taiwan seeking independence, provoke, exert force or even break through any red line, we will have to take drastic measures,” Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs office, said on Wednesday.“Provocations and outside meddling” could intensify in 2022, the spokesperson said, adding that Beijing has sought a peaceful reunification with Taipei. He also reiterated China’s declaration that the situation was an internal affair in which the US had no right to interfere, according to a report by...
CHINA
The Independent

Tiger bites off keeper’s hand and attacks two other people at safari near Tokyo

A 10-year-old Bengal tiger bit off a keeper’s hand and attacked two others at a safari park in the north of Tokyo on Wednesday morning.The female zookeeper whose right arm was bitten off ended up losing her hand and was airlifted from the Nasu Safari Park in Tochigi prefecture to a hospital, reported Kyodo news agency.Another woman was bitten on several parts of her body, while a male victim sustained an injury on the back of his head. According to the safari park operator, the 2m-long tiger weighing about 150kg had not been kept in its fenced enclosure since the previous...
TRAVEL
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
AFP

Taiwan troops simulate urban warfare with China

Taiwanese troops and armoured vehicles were deployed Thursday for a mock urban street battle in the latest drill preparing forces against China, which has long vowed to take the island. Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of an invasion by authoritarian China, which claims the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized one day -- by force if necessary. Beijing has ramped up military drills and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan since President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016, as she regards the island as a sovereign nation. On Thursday, soldiers from two platoons faced off in a simulated battle, firing at each other from houses and sandbag barricades as tanks rolled down a street in a mock-up town complete with signs for pharmacies and beer brands.
MILITARY

