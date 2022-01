VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver officers shot and killed a man who police say was armed with a knife when officers responded to a disturbance call overnight. According to the Vancouver Police Department, a resident on NE 59th Street, near NE 131st Pl., called 911 for help around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the person reported that a man who was an acquaintance was inside the home, armed with knives. The caller, along with several other people including two children, had locked themselves inside their bedrooms.

