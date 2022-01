After quite the rollercoaster of a season, the Eagles fell off the rails and came crashing down in Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts’ first playoff game, losing 31-15 to the Buccaneers in a game that really was never competitive at any point. Hurts ended his “tryout” season on a bad note, going 23/43 for 258 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, and that statline honestly still makes him look better than he truly was. While it ended on a sour note, the Eagles still accomplished quite a lot this year and are arguably the most intriguing team in the league this offseason given their quarterback uncertainty and draft capital. Let’s look back at the good and bad of this season and grade the turnout.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO