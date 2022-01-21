9 of the Best Espresso Cups to Get Your Daily Jolt With

Cocktails combining alcohol and caffeine aren't a new idea by any stretch: Rum and Coke, Red Bull and vodka, Irish coffee, and many other mixed-drink combinations have been bar staples for years. But there's just something special about the espresso martini—it feels like a decadent treat. Since it's typically made with espresso, coffee liqueur, vodka, and often a hint of simple syrup, it has all the qualities of a delicious dessert, post-meal pick-me-up, and an elegant cocktail at the same time, which makes it all the more tantalizing. First concocted by London bartender Dick Bradsell in the '80s, espresso martinis have made a serious comeback recently. They're on just about every menu these days, and this velvety sip is so good it can make you feel like you're not drinking any alcohol at all (a gift and a curse).
Comments / 0