ASLAN Pharma Kickstarts Mid-Stage Atopic Dermatitis Trial, Data Expected In 2023

The FDA has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for atopic dermatitis in adults and children 12 years of age and older. The approval covers moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in patients whose disease did not respond to previous treatment, not well controlled with other pills or injections, or when the use of other pills or injections is not recommended.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO