MTM On the Road: Reed City Celebrates New Ice Rink

The community was able to afford a new ice rink in Reed City.

This weekend they are doing a new ice rink celebration that’s thrown by the city.

On Saturday they are inviting out the whole community.

They have different organizations that will be there with snacks and hot chocolate.

Local business are excited to see what traffic this brings in.

We are going to talk to the people who have helped to make this dream a reality and find out when you can come skate.

