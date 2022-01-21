List: Downtown Florence businesses close due to winter storm

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Several downtown Florence businesses will be closed Friday because of the winter storm.

A list of businesses can be found below.

Bubble: Hand-Crafted Bath Bombs & More

Chocobella

El Agave Mexican Restaurant

Florence County Museum (will re-open with normal hours on Saturday)

FMU University Place Gallery

Smart Phone Repair

The Spa at Hotel Florence

The following businesses do plan to be open:

The City Center Farmers Market will be open from 10:00am to 1:00pm with essential-only vendors

Florence Downtown Save-A-Lot will be open normal business hours all weekend

