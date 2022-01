The full-size end of the SUV spectrum has held constant for decades but gains a prominent newcomer with the launch of the 2022 Jeep Wagoneer. Back after a 30-year hiatus, the Wagoneer is not yet ranked in this list, but look for its place in our next ranking shuffle, which is coming soon. Wagoneer joins a lineup of full-size three-row SUVs with household names such as Expedition, Suburban, and Yukon. These non-luxury (but quite luxurious, and hardly "cheap") behemoths are perfect for lumbering across America's roads with your entire family packed into their seven-, eight-, or nine-seat cabins with their gear loaded into the cargo hold or on the roof. Heck, you can even tow a boat or camper. Try that in a minivan!

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO