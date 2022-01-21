How to write a formal letter

In today’s world, people deal with most of their business communications through email. However, that doesn’t mean the formal letter is obsolete. Although used less often, a printed business letter, for example, is still necessary for certain situations; and, when used, getting it right requires the strictest of attention.

People tend to be forgiving of sloppiness or errors when presented in digital communications like emails, but will scrutinize a formal letter much more closely. This is because its formal nature demands more serious attention; any deviation from formatting or presentation rules, including grammar and typos, can have a devastating effect on the credibility of the writer.

Higher standards therefore apply and must be adhered to by anybody attempting to write a formal letter. Every professional business person should know how to write polished business communications, following the standard letter format.

When to use a formal letter

Old School often translates as “authoritative”.

A formal letter, usually created as a printed letter, is typically reserved for important occasions or professional communications. Some examples of when to use a formal letter include: