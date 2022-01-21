ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enormous superyacht squeezes under Dutch bridges

CNN
 1 day ago
(CNN) — It's not every day that you spot an 80-meter superyacht squeezing under a bridge with just a few inches of clearance. So it's no wonder that the sight of this gigantic vessel from Heesen making its way through the narrow canals of the Netherlands drew a large...

Related
Robb Report

This 233-Foot Superyacht Concept Has a Razor-Sharp Bow to Help It Cut Through the High Seas

SkyStyle has christened its latest superyacht concept Unique 71, and, at first blush, the vessel certainly lives up to that name. The 223-footer features a wholly unique wedge-like profile designed to set it apart from anything currently on the water. The Italian design studio, which specializes in aircraft interiors, has joined forces with Denison to bring its first yacht concept to market. SkyStyle’s founders, Max Pardo and Lucas Colombo, met with the Ft. Lauderdale firm at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show and were able to get support for Unique 71. “Denison showed great interest in the project and our intention to add...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

This superyacht with a gaping void in the middle is built for exploration in style

Could yachts in the future with gaping holes be the next big trend? If we are to believe what Lazzarini Design Studio has conceptualized in the past, and with this sleek piece of creation- the answer will be a resounding, yes! For the blueprint of their latest concept yacht, the design studio adapts the flair of the Shape yacht but with certain distinctions that make it stand out from the rest.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Meet Air Yacht, a Bonkers Flying Superyacht Concept Powered by Two Helium Blimps

Is it a boat? Is it a plane? Well, folks, Lazzarini’s futuristic new concept is a bit of both. The disruptive design studio, which routinely delivers extreme marine creations, has just unveiled a flying superyacht called Air Yacht that looks as though it’s come straight from a sci-fi flick. The vessel’s tech is at the bleeding edge, too, with helium being the main source of fuel. Made from carbon fiber, the Air Yacht has one main 262-foot hull sandwiched between a pair of 492-foot airships. These two “floating balloons,” as Lazzarini describes them, will be divided into hives to store helium gas....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

The biggest sportfish superyachts in the world

The next few years are shaping up well for the super-sportfish market with the Global Order Book reporting 26 projects currently on order or in build. Some special mentions include the Viking 90 flagship, a 24 metre sportfish chase boat underway at Vanquish and Royal Huisman's mega 52 metre sportfish hull Project 406 which was announced in 2021. As we patiently await this new wave of uber-luxe fishing vessels, we take a look at the biggest already afloat...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Superyacht#Yacht#North Sea#Rotterdam#Vehicles#Dutch#Project Cosmos#Macharen
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane Jet-Powered Superyacht Has an Interior So Ornate It Would Make Liberace Blush

What happens when you commission flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli to do a spare-no-expense refit of your 164-foot superyacht? Especially with the simple, open-to-any-interpretation instructions: “Just go for it.” Thunder happens. The jet-powered superyacht once packed 10,500 hp and could hit close to 50 mph. When Cavalli Visionnaire added a new interior, the go-fast yacht took on another persona. The Cavalli team created an Alice in Wonderland effect, where every room teeters on the edge of fantasy. Walls and handrails are covered in dimpled stingray skin, toilets are wrapped in crocodile and alligator hides, and drawers are decorated with the epidermis of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

71m Feadship superyacht Juice launched

The 71 metre Feadship superyacht, formerly known as hull number 820, has been launched in The Netherlands and christened Juice. Juice was designed by British studio RWD with "soft lines" and "distinctive creases" for an "elegant yet masculine" appearance, the shipyard said. She is built with a steel hull and aluminium superstructure and a composite top deck.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

GM’s New Electric Pontoon Boat Lets You and Your Friends Cruise the Lake Emissions Free

General Motors just made an electrifying foray into the marine industry. The nation’s largest automaker has officially pulled the wraps off a new battery-powered pontoon boat designed for the next generation of eco-conscious seafarers. The futuristic 25-footer, which was unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, was penned in partnership with Pure Watercraft. This Seattle-based outfit, which was established in 2011, specializes in building electric boats and propulsion systems. GM invested $150 million to acquire a 25 percent stake in the company last November, with the goal of creating zero-emissions vessels for the new era of boating. The...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 85-Foot All-Aluminum Explorer Feels More Like an Industrial Loft—and That’s the Point

It’s rare to see a yacht that isn’t white. Or if the owner’s adventurous, navy. On the very rare occasion, maybe battleship gray. Arksen’s new 85-footer is breaking all the rules with a superstructure that retains its original shiny aluminum finish—actually, it’s first sanded, lacquered and then left exposed. That industrial look is becoming more common inside modern offices and even homes, but it’s the first for a yacht. That’s because the 85’s attempting to find a new type of owner, both through its look and design, as a yacht that appeals to a younger mindset, one that doesn’t mind a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This 140-Foot Explorer Yacht Has a Full-Scale Owner’s Apartment on the Top Deck

Fun-loving, hard-working Italian businessman Andrea Merloni knew exactly what he wanted when he commissioned his rugged, go-anywhere, 140-foot explorer yacht Audace. With plans to spend most of his time living aboard, the wealthy, single, 50-something was happy to sacrifice sleek styling for acres of space for himself, not to mention his multitudes of friends. At Audace’s home port on the Balearic party island of Ibiza, Merloni was famous for inviting aboard top DJs to entertain upwards of 200 guests, who danced the night away on the yacht’s huge lower-deck. Merloni, former president of the Italian white-goods giant Indesit—which was sold to Whirlpool...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Daily Mail

Devastating photos show tsunami raging through villages in Tonga as leaders reveal the damage is 'extreme' after huge undersea volcanic eruption sparked earthquake and sent alerts across the world

A second tsunami has hit the Pacific island of Tonga after a massive undersea volcanic eruption, flooding homes and triggering warnings as far away as Australia, Japan, and the US. The government said no Australians were injured in Tonga, but the eruption has led to a major surf event in...
ENVIRONMENT
Freethink

A papyrus reveals how the Great Pyramid was built

The Great Pyramid in Egypt is the last of the ancient Seven Wonders of the World. The tomb for Pharaoh Khufu — “Cheops” in Greek — sits on the Giza plateau about 3 kilometers southwest of Egypt’s capitol Cairo, and it’s huge: nearly 147 meters high and 230.4 meters on each side (it’s now slightly smaller due to erosion). Built of roughly 2.3 million limestone and rose granite stones from hundreds of kilometers away, it’s long posed a couple of vexing and fascinating mysteries: How did the ancient Egyptians manage to get all of these stones to Giza, and how did they build such a monumental object? All sorts of exotic ideas have been floated, including assistance from aliens visiting earth. Now, as the result of an amazing find in a cave 606 kilometers away, we have an answer in the form of 4,600-year-old, bound papyrus scrolls, the oldest papyri ever found. They’re the journal of one of the managers who helped build the great pyramid. It’s the only eye-witness account of building the Great Pyramid that’s ever been found.
SCIENCE
iheart.com

Huge, Angry Crab Snaps Golfer's Club In Two In Terrifying Video

When most people think of crabs, they picture tiny crustaceans skittering across a beach, but it turns out crabs come in a much bigger form and can be incredibly dangerous, as some golfers recently witnessed. The men were putting around on a golf course, where else but Australia, when they...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.On Saturday, a former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo, was allegedly told to cover up by American Airlines staff, or risk being...
LIFESTYLE
Community Policy