Watch Gunna’s Reflective Performance of ‘Empire’ on ‘Fallon’

By Emily Zemler
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGunna appeared on The Tonight Show to perform his newest single, “Empire.” Accompanied by a guitarist, the rapper performed the anthemic track while sitting in an armchair surrounded by fog. On the song, the 28-year-old reflects on...

