Bartlesville, OK

E-E photographer wins statewide photography award

By Staff Reports
Examiner Enterprise
 1 day ago

Examiner-Enterprise Photographer Andy Dossett has been recognized in a statewide photojournalism contest for a November shot.

The photo, depicting Erich Minton working in his Bartlesville glassblowing shop, was announced Wednesday as the winner of the November 2021 OGE Energy Corp.-Oklahoma Press Association photo contest.

When published on Nov. 6, the photo was also picked up by Yahoo! News .

A Bartlesville-native, Dossett began taking photos for the E-E in May 2020. He is also the director of On The Rock Ministries.

Always a lover of photography, Dossett began to pursue it more seriously in January 2020 when he used his tax return to purchase a professional camera. His journey has been entirely self-taught.

"I was watching a documentary about Annie Leibovitz and she was talking about how she got into photography by taking pictures of people she loved so I got my camera and started talking pictures of all my family," Dossett said.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: E-E photographer wins statewide photography award

