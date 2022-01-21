ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Fed is likely to push back"

By Eamonn Sheridan
forexlive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fed is likely to push back on market pricing of more than four...

www.forexlive.com

AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 adding to economic uncertainty and fueling a spike in consumer prices rose not seen for decades, the Fed's decision Wednesday will be closely scrutinized for signs policymakers will take more aggressive steps to contain inflation. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action. "I think it's kind of a holding operation rather than a blockbuster meeting, but the March one will be more fun," Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told AFP.
AFP

US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus

President Joe Biden blames global supply snarls for the wave of price increases hitting US consumers and businesses, but the trillions of dollars injected into the economy during the pandemic also share responsibility. The Covid-19 crisis disrupted manufacturing worldwide and caused shipping snags, creating global shortages of key materials that combined to push prices higher. Amid a rapid recovery from the pandemic, US consumer prices soared seven percent last year, the highest in nearly four decades. "Inflation has everything to do with the supply chain," Biden said during his lengthy press conference Wednesday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

UBS Says the Fed Is Likely Behind the Curve in Shrinking Its Balance Sheet

The Federal Reserve is behind the curve when it comes to shrinking the balance sheet, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Kelvin Tay. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that he expects a series of interest rate hikes this year, along with other reductions in the extraordinary help the Fed has provided during the pandemic.
etftrends.com

Less Hawkish Fed Could Push Gold Prices Higher

Consumer prices rising amid hot inflation could hold down economic growth, and a less hawkish Federal Reserve could push gold prices higher. Gold prices have been range-bound in a $1,800 per ounce holding pattern that goes all the way back to summer of last year. With the Fed set to raise interest rates in 2022, that could push the dollar higher and set gold back even further, but things could change.
crossroadstoday.com

Fed Reserve likely to raise interest rates 4x

Goldman Sachs now predicts the federal reserve is likely to raise interest. THE-CNN-WIRE ™ & © 2022 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Download our free app for Apple, Android, Roku and Amazon devices. To make sure you get our coverage sign up...
