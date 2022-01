On Tuesday, January 25, at 5:30 p.m. the Verona Pubic Library will hold a virtual program on writing for students in 5th to 7th grades. BeTWEEN the Lines will be presented by creative writing teacher Mike Allegra of The Writers Circle. Kids learn how to get their ideas on paper, and then how to make their stories really work. Participants will build confidence and improve their writing in an open-minded, positive and often exuberant atmosphere.

VERONA, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO