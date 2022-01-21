ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

State unemployment rate hits lowest level since 2019

By Minnesota News Network
kxlp941.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state unemployment rate ticked down to 3.1 percent in December, the lowest level since 2019. DEED Commissioner Steve...

kxlp941.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Massachusetts unemployment rate falls to 3.9%; state has added half million jobs since April 2020 low point

The state’s unemployment rate dropped in December by 1.3 percentage points to 3.9% from a revised November unemployment rate of 5.2%. Massachusetts gained 20,100 jobs in December following November’s revised gain of 14,200 jobs, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development said Friday. Massachusetts has gained 537,000...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

California jobless rate dips half-percentage point to 6.5%

California s unemployment rate dipped a half-percentage point in December as the most populous state added 50,700 nonfarm jobs, accounting for more than a quarter of the nation’s 199,000 job growth for the month, according to new data released Friday.The state has now regained nearly 72% of the 2.7 million jobs it lost in the early months of the pandemic when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation’s first statewide stay-at-home order in the spring of 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.“In a tug-of-war between the positive economic momentum of the state’s economy and the headwind from...
ECONOMY
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate drops to its 3.2% pre-pandemic level

Jacksonville’s unemployment rate fell back to its pre-pandemic level in December, completing a rebound year for the Northeast Florida economy. The jobless rate for the Jacksonville metropolitan area of Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties fell from 3.3% in November to 3.2% in December, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity reported Jan. 21.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deed
Seeking Alpha

Weekly Initial Claims For Unemployment Benefits Rise To The Highest Level Since November

Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000. Initial claims for regular state unemployment insurance increased by 23,000 for the week ending January 8, coming in at 230,000 (see first chart). The latest result is the second increase in a row and fourth in the last five weeks. Still, by historical comparison, claims remain very low.
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

Mortgage rates jump to highest level since March 2020

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this past week, reaching their highest level since March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported this morning that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 3.45% this week from 3.22% last week. It was at 3.5% in late March of 2020 when the pandemic was just starting. A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 2.79%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Shore News Network

South Korea’s 2021 jobless rate falls to lowest since 2017

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s annual unemployment rate fell to 3.7% in 2021, the lowest since 2017, government data showed on Wednesday. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in December was 3.8%, Statistics Korea data showed, higher than 3.1% in November. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon...
WORLD
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low

Another month brought another all-time low for Georgia’s unemployment rate in December, as it dipped to 2.6%. For the third month in a row, that’s the lowest level since current records began in 1976, falling from 2.8% in November and less than half the 5.3% reported in December 2021. A record number of people reported […] The post Georgia unemployment rate again falls to new all-time low appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Long-term mortgage rates continue rise; 30-year breaks 3.5%

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates continued to rise this week. The rate on the benchmark 30-year loan breached 3.5%.Home loan rates have been running in recent weeks at levels not seen since early 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. They remain at historically low levels, however.Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year loan rose to 3.56% from 3.45% last week. By contrast, it stood at 2.77% a year ago. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, jumped to 2.79% from 2.62% last week.Mortgage...
BUSINESS
CBS Atlanta

Americans Are Quitting At Record Rates. Georgia Leads The Pack.

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — A record number of American workers quit their jobs before the holidays, but the trend wasn’t evenly spread across the nation. Employees in a handful of states handed in their resignations at a much higher rate than the national average, according to new government data. About 4.5 million people quit their jobs in November, an all-time high, the government said earlier this month. But on Friday, the Labor Department provided a state-by-state peak at where workers are quitting, noting that 22 states experienced an increase in the so-called “quits rate” in November, while only 2 states experienced a decline in worker resignations. The states with the highest quits rates are those experiencing tight labor markets and low unemployment rates — exactly the combination that’s causing employers to dangle incentives like higher wages and better benefits to lure new workers to their open jobs and keep the ones they already have. It’s all part of the so-called “Great Resignation,” which is marked by workers leaving their current jobs for a number of reasons, ranging from starting their own businesses to opting for early retirement. Click here for more details from CBS News.  
GEORGIA STATE
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

House sales down by a fifth in December compared with a year earlier

The number of house sales in December last year was down by a fifth compared with a year earlier, but bounced upwards from the previous month.An estimated 100,110 transactions took place across the UK in December 2021, marking a 20.0% decrease compared with 125,190 house sales in the same month in 2020.The December 2021 total was however 7.6% higher than in November 2021, according to the figures released by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended from October 2021.The fact that transactions were up on November is a better reflection of where the...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy