Celebrities

Martha Stewart reveals why she broke it off with Anthony Hopkins

By Toyin Owoseje, CNN
 1 day ago

(CNN) — Martha Stewart has revealed she ended her romance with Anthony Hopkins because she couldn't separate the actor from his most notorious film role. Appearing on "The Ellen Show" on Thursday, the 80-year-old lifestyle guru and TV personality said she had to break up with the Welsh Oscar-winner, 84, after...

Elite Daily

Even Martha Stewart Is Obsessed With Pete Davidson

Martha Stewart is the latest celebrity singing Pete Davidson’s praises. The lifestyle expert and host of Martha Knows Best penned a newsworthy Instagram caption (as she is known to do), detailing her recent sighting of Davidson and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski dining at the celeb-favorite restaurant Nobu Malibu.
CELEBRITIES
People

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Pose in Matching Bedazzled Glasses

The lovable duo posed together rocking matching bedazzled glasses on Instagram Monday. The lifestyle mogul, 80, thanked the legendary rapper, 50, for her over-the-top new eyewear, writing the caption, "New eyewear from @snoopdogg Gold and diamonds." She added that the look is "fit for rappers and others stars!" The two...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Martha Stewart Upgrades a Velour Tracksuit With Sleek Wedge Heels for Dinner

Martha Stewart isn’t just an iconic homemaker—she can also pull off a dramatic ensemble, as proven in her latest Instagram post. The “Martha Stewart’s Very Good Things” author posed in a velour tracksuit, reminiscent of similar styles from the early 2000s era. Her Suzie Kondi set featured a deep olive green hue, with a gleaming accent courtesy of a gold front zipper. Stewart’s matching jacket and pants, worn over a coordinating top, created a monochrome moment that was sleek and comfortable. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martha Stewart (@marthastewart48) When it came to shoes, Stewart chose to elevate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Martha Stewart's New Shades From Snoop Dogg Are 'Fit For Rappers'

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's iconic friendship makes an appearance again in the celebrity chef's recent Instagram photo (which appears to have been deleted), per People. The two friends are wearing contrasting jerseys — hers in a bright orange with "Coach Martha" printed on the front and his in a slightly muted blue color with "Coach Snoop" text down the middle. And while Snoop has "Fluff" written on his sleeve, Stewart's sleeve says the "Ruff."
CELEBRITIES
State
Maine State
Mashed

Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Mini Snowplow

Whichever person Martha Stewart has tasked with taking her Instagram photos and videos at the moment is due for a raise. The star has been quite active lately and seemingly traversing North America. While a picture from just a few days ago featured Stewart in the Dominican Republic – all sunshine and palm trees and linen suits — a more recent post would suggest that the domestic goddess has come back to her homestead in Bedford, New York where the snowfall is heavy, the plows are revved up, and the guy or gal taking pictures for Stewart's socials is wishing they were back in Santo Domingo.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Martha Stewart Must Know Something We Don’t

Sign up for Kaitlyn and Lizzie’s newsletter here. Kaitlyn: A few months ago, my friend Stephanie found a copy of Martha Stewart’s 1982 book, Entertaining, on a stoop in Brooklyn and gave it to me at my birthday breakfast. This book is amazing. In it, Martha teaches how to plan a wide variety of food-focused parties, including “midnight omelette supper for thirty,” “neoclassic dinner for eight to ten,” and “sit-down country luncheon for one hundred seventy-five.” At the front, there’s a stunning photo of Martha wearing Adidas Superstars and feeding her chickens. The recipes are, I have to assume, of their time. There is one for “pureé of fennel,” and one for chicken paté served on apple slices. There is one for snow peas stuffed with Saint-André cheese (“guests cannot believe that someone has actually stuffed a snow pea!”) and one for a hollowed-out pumpkin full of asparagus, just to mention the second-most-surprising recipe involving snow peas and the second-most surprising recipe involving a hollowed-out pumpkin.
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Meredith Vieira
Person
Stella Arroyave
Person
Brett Ratner
Person
Ellen Degeneres
News On 6

Martha Stewart To Headline OSU Speaker Series

Martha Stewart will be speaking in Tulsa and OKC as part of Oklahoma State University's Executive Management Briefings, the school announced on Monday. Stewart, the founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, creator of Martha Stewart Living magazine, Emmy Award-winning television show host, entrepreneur and best-selling author, will be speaking at the Tulsa Business Forums from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and then the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on April 6. Stewart will sit down with Dr. Ken Eastman to discuss everything from entertainment to entrepreneurship.
TULSA, OK
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Stable Kitchen Has Instagram Confused

Remember that old rhyme (via The Oklahoman), "[Your name, your name], if you're able, get your elbows off the table, this is not a horse's stable?" Well, if you take it at face value, you may be able to forget the no elbows rule should you be dining in Martha Stewart's kitchen (or one of them, at least). Why? Because the kitchen is, in fact, located in a stable!
PETS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Revealed She Dumped An Oscar-Winning Actor Over His Most Iconic Role

Just when you think you know everything Hollywood has in store, you find out about another shocking celebrity couple. During Martha Stewart’s most recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, the pair played a classic game of “Two Truths and a Lie” — and we found out a celebrity dating bombshell that has left us with more questions than answers. Apparently, the legendary lifestyle guru we all love dated Oscar-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins back in the 1990s. And she basically dumped him for his role in The Silence of the Lambs.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

From Gaga in ‘Gucci’ to Kidman in ‘Being the Ricardos,’ Female Icons Get the Cinematic Treatment

The awards race in the best actress and best supporting actress categories is brimming with real life protagonists getting the big screen treatment. From Nicole Kidman’s Lucille Ball  (“Being the Ricardos”) to Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”),  these women were tasked with preserving and presenting the legacy of flesh and blood icons, telling their stories truthfully and without judgment. “I think everyone wants to be seen as a fully realized human being, not as just a caricature,” notes Kidman, who took home the Golden Globe for her lead turn in the Aaron Sorkin biopic. Being entrusted with someone’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

Melanie Lynskey has always been brilliant – finally, with Yellowjackets, the world is seeing it

Yellowjackets is all anyone can talk about right now. Granted, the pulpy psychological thriller – currently airing on Sky Atlantic – offers ample intrigue and material to pore over. The series follows a high school girls’ football team whose plane crashes in the wilderness en route to a tournament, before toggling back and forth between the crash’s violent aftermath and its present-day survivors – played by Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci and Tawny Cypress. The mystery has found a natural home on Reddit where fans discuss theory after theory. But amid the debris of debate, there has been one...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
