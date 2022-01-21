ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avalanche's Mikhail Maltsev: Takes the body

Maltsev had two shots on goal and five hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over Los...

Winter Olympics: NBC Sports Announcers Skipping China, Will Call Games From Connecticut

Covid-19 concerns have led NBC Sports to keep most of its announcing teams at home for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, according to a report. “The announce teams for these Olympics, including figure skating, will be calling events from our Stamford (Conn.) facility due to COVID concerns,” Greg Hughes, senior vice president communications, NBC Sports, said in a phone interview with USA Today. “We’ll still have a large presence on the ground in Beijing, and our coverage of everything will be first rate as usual, but our plans are evolving by the day as they are for most media companies covering the Olympics,” he added. NBC’s broadcasting teams for figure skating, Alpine skiing and snowboarding were originally going to be at the games. The rest were already scheduled for Connecticut duties. NBC also kept most of its team at home for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, but did have teams on site in Japan for some sports, including gymnastics and swimming. The network’s Olympic host, Mike Tirico, will attend the Feb. 4 opening ceremony and the first few days of the Games in China. But he then be evacuated for Los Angeles to host the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, another NBC property this year.
Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Contributes helper in win

Compher notched an assist in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks. Compher set up Nazem Kadri's empty-net tally in the win. The 26-year-old Compher had gone five games without a point, and he has just two goals and two assists in his last 13 appearances. The forward is at 13 points in 25 contests overall, but his reduced scoring rate since moving back into a third-line role limits his fantasy value to deeper formats.
Avalanche's Ryan Murray: Still out Wednesday

Murray (upper body) is not ready to return Wednesday versus the Ducks. Murray will miss his third straight game, and with no reports of him being at practice, he's probably not going to be an option for Thursday versus the Kings, either. Kurtis MacDermid will continue to fill a third-pairing role while Murray is sidelined.
NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Avalanche's Erik Johnson: Delivers pain in win

Johnson delivered seven hits in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Thursday. Johnson also blocked five shots. The defenseman has not scored a goal since Jan. 4 against Chicago, but he has contributed 27 hits in eight games since.
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Lights lamp in Wednesday's win

Girard scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks. Girard had been limited to five assists in his last 12 games while other players showed more on offense. The 23-year-old defenseman's tally stood as the game-winner Wednesday. The Quebec native is up to four goals, 21 points, 49 shots on net, 48 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 contests.
