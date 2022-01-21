ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

What will stop Tampa Bay’s rising rents? There’s no “one solution.”

By Bernadette Berdychowski
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08YYfG_0drqzcKa00
Tampa Bay was named the hottest housing market for 2022, according to Zillow. But housing has also become "musical chairs," one community leader said, with local renters being pushed out of the cities due to high costs. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times ]

Tampa Bay residents are feeling the pinch of record rent hikes and local officials are looking for solutions to slow it down. The problem is, they say there’s no one answer.

Some propose rent control. Others veer from that term but demand “rent stabilization” instead. Some want more development to add more housing. Others lost trust in affordable housing programs.

Tampa and St. Petersburg lawmakers are hunting for solutions that won’t get shut down by state officials. Tampa City Council will meet in February for a related workshop. The St. Petersburg City Council voted 6-1 in favor of exploring rent control and declaring a housing emergency earlier this month.

“Whatever we do, whether it be city or county, we need to make sure that we do it properly. Because I guarantee there will be people in Tallahassee that will want to preempt whatever we do,” Tampa Councilman Joseph Citro said at a rent stabilization discussion in early January ahead of the workshop.

Tampa Bay was ranked the hottest in the nation by Zillow. Rents across the region spiked 24 percent in 2021, according to CoStar, a real estate firm. Most homes in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough counties sold for more than $350,000 in December, according to Florida Realtors — with the highest yearly increases in Pasco at 29 percent.

Advocacy groups continue to be at odds over how to fix the problem in Tampa Bay, too.

“Would love to see the Tenant’s Union come out in support of literally ANY achievable policies to grow the supply of housing in St. Pete,” the YIMBY St. Pete account tweeted in November. YIMBY stands for “Yes In My Back Yard,” and is part of a national pro-housing and development movement.

”Solutions that maximize profits while providing little benefit to the most vulnerable, on their own, don’t cut it,” the St. Petersburg Tenants Union tweeted back in response. “Flipside, shame y’all refuse to support protections like rent control which would have immediate benefit for tenants, all because developers might pitch a fit.”

While both groups agree Tampa Bay is teetering on becoming unaffordable, they don’t share much common ground on what to do next.

“None of these (ideas) work alone,” said Christina Plerhoples Stacy, a housing policy researcher at the Urban Institute. “People are often looking for one solution.”

Rent control or stabilization?

Florida law prohibits rent control unless there’s an existing housing emergency. Rent control can be a divisive term, but the definition isn’t cut and dry. It loosely covers rental regulations like setting caps on the maximum rent or limiting how much rent can increase over time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz7DX_0drqzcKa00

The tenants union, formed during the pandemic to protect residents from evictions, is primarily advocating for St. Petersburg to declare a housing emergency in order to establish rent control — a cap that lasts until the market stabilizes, said the group’s founder William Kilgore.

Kilgore said most landlords aren’t increasing rents to cover for taxes and expenses, but to maximize profits. It’s time, he said, for elected officials to stop it.

”The same way if there was a hurricane, every Floridian can relate to that, you got your gas stations trying to charge $100 for a gallon of water, a gallon of milk or gasoline,” Kilgore said. “It’s called price gouging, and it’s illegal.”

But there’s little consensus on if rent control works.

There’ve been a handful of experiments across the country, Stacy said, with different results. While some studies suggest it increases stability for people in rent-controlled units, those benefits are offset by the cost in the uncontrolled market, she said. It might decrease supply as landlords reconsider entering the rental market at all.

Stacy interviewed landlords, developers, tenant advocates and representatives for low-income residents for an Urban Institute study last year. Her findings, published in July, showed that while developers are skeptical about rent control’s ability to provide affordable housing, tenant advocates and community organizers believe it can balance the power dynamics between renters and landlords.

“The benefit to low-income tenants outweighs any negative effects on the market,” Kilgore said. “I think that’s what we got to look at because, again, it’s a balancing business.”

YIMBY St. Pete, the Pinellas County chapter of the “Yes In My Backyard” movement, is neither for or against rent control, said Jillian Bandes, the group’s leader and a project manager at Bandes Construction.

Some prefer “rent stabilization” to “rent control,” which limits how much rents can be raised each year but is not a hard cap.

”I don’t want to see rent control, I want to see it stabilized,” said Kella McCaskill, founder of the Center for Economic Development, which hosted a rent stabilization discussion at the Hillsborough Community College in Ybor City on Jan. 8. Local officials were invited to hear to renters’ concerns.

People shared stories about rents increasing by hundreds of dollars while some begged lawmakers to take action against investors buying up the housing supply.

The median asking rent in Tampa Bay increased by more than 54 percent in 2021, according to analysis from rental listing site Dwellsy. That’s an average of $760 more in rent costs per month for those being forced to relocate and sign new leases.

The housing market is like “musical chairs,” McCaskill said, pushing people further away from city centers in Tampa and St. Petersburg.

“We almost want to give up on Tampa because the rent is so high,” resident and pastor Steve Baron said.

He and his family — including his wife, daughter and 2-year-old granddaughter — have been living in a hotel in Temple Terrace since September after his landlord raised the rent from $1,800 to $2,800. He said they might move to Pasco County, if they can find a place.

The costs are adding up from staying at the hotel, rising storage costs and applying for rentals which can cost around $150 each time, Baron said. There are no refunds for application fees if they get denied.

“I’m just waiting for the ones we’ve applied for, you know? Either way, somebody else is ahead of us,” Baron said. “It’s a battle.”

Rethinking zoning and development

Tampa Bay is becoming more expensive because there’s not enough housing to meet the demand, said YIMBY Tampa leader Nathan Hagen.

Vacancy rates in the region are also at a record low of 4 percent, according to CoStar. But Hagen said it’s a common misconception to think of the housing crisis as only a supply and demand problem.

“I’ll summarize it in three words: End exclusionary zoning,” Hagen said.

Exclusionary zoning are land-use policies designed to limit what type of housing could be built in a specific area. Constructing buildings like duplexes, tiny homes, accessory dwelling units and small-scale apartments is prohibited in most areas around Tampa, Hagen said. Single-family homes became the standard.

”If you can not afford to live in this type of housing, you’re likely in crisis,” he said. “It has been this way for a long time.”

Policies like this were made to reinforce segregation, Hagen said, and that same framework remains today.

Land-use changes aren’t a perfect solution either. The short-term effects can be harmful as developers tend to build higher-end rentals with luxury amenities, which raises surrounding property values, Stacy said. It takes time to see the supply trickle down to lower-income residents.

Opening up zoning restrictions is one area where advocacy groups seem to agree on, said Kilgore with the tenants union, but it doesn’t get at the root of the issue.

“Doesn’t matter how much we grow supply under our current system, we need fundamental change,” the St. Pete Tenants Union twitter account said in a tweet response to YIMBY St. Pete in November.

While there is no one-size-fits-all answer to rising rents, Stacy said communities should consider a combination of both short- and long-term solutions.

The People’s Council of St. Petersburg, which includes the tenants union and other affordable housing organizations, lists more ideas for policies beyond rent control, such as requiring landlords to tell renters six months in advance of increases of more than 3 percent or pay the costs of rehousing tenants. Other ideas include inclusionary zoning with 40 percent of all new development being affordable housing based on income level and creating a public registry of landlord violations and rent increases.

YIMBY St. Pete also supports inclusionary zoning, but by allocating 5 percent of a new building with more than 20 units to affordable housing. Both representatives of the groups said they hope to see more public-private partnerships encouraging land trusts, where people can build equity on shared property.

Hagen said it’s time for the Tampa Bay community to make it clear that it should not and will not accept 20 percent increases on rent each year ever again.

Comments / 10

NO LONGER a NURSE
22h ago

when you can't afford where you live...you move..I left So Cal 30 years ago because I knew I could not afford it...tried 2 others states landed in Florida

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

As ‘Startup of the Year’ hits Tampa, here’s how the local tech scene bloomed

When Linda Olson started a meetup group for tech entrepreneurs in Tampa Bay back in the mid 2000s, it barely qualified as a local industry. “It took me months just to find 10 other tech startup founders in the region,” said Olson, a St. Petersburg native who’d worked at dot-coms in New York and Boston. “I didn’t expect Tampa Bay to have all the ecosystem that Boston has, let’s say, but the gaps here were much bigger than I could have ever even imagined.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Imagine if the Tampa Bay Rays were the ‘I-4 Rays’ | Letters

The other Major League Baseball owners appear to have recognized the terrible precedent the Tampa Bay Rays proposed “sister city” plan with Montreal would set — not just for MLB, but for all professional sports leagues. This precedent would encourage the more aggressive owners to lock up two markets instead of just one. Now that this flawed plan has been rejected, the Rays should continue to work with the city of Tampa and the state to build a retractable-roof stadium. And if they feel that they need to expand their market reach to be successful here, then they should look no farther than Orlando.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
City
Ybor City, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Society
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

In Tampa, original home of The Hub to be razed

TAMPA — The 700 block of N Florida Avenue was once a destination for downtown diners and drinkers. By day, Southern food was served at Morrison’s Cafeteria at 711 N Florida Ave., and, by night, alcoholic beverages were slung at the adjoining The Hub bar at 701 N Florida Ave.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Behind the scenes on the ‘Rising Threat’ project

In Sunday’s Tampa Bay Times, you’ll find the first part of a series we’ve been working on for the better part of two years. The special report from Zachary T. Sampson and Langston Taylor dives into the unique risk of storm surge flooding in the Tampa Bay area. You can read Part 1 online now.
MICROSOFT
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay is finally getting the cold snap we deserve

Did you get the alert, or rather, did the alert get you? Did you spring from bed gasping, grabbing your chest, swinging a candelabra at ghosts?. A storm hit Tampa Bay on Sunday, with parts of Pasco, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties under a tornado watch. The storm damaged buildings in Clearwater, but mercifully, no one was hurt.
CLEARWATER, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Public Housing#Rent Control#Housing Market#Tampa Bay#Tampa City Council#Zillow#Florida Realtors#The Tenant S Union
Tampa Bay Times

The long and winding road to Tampa Bay’s elusive Rays stadium

A timeline of how we arrived at Thursday’s news that the Rays won’t be sharing a season with Montreal, and the stadium talks left in the dust along the way:. October 2005: Stuart Sternberg, who bought into the franchise in 2004, takes over as the Rays point person. He addresses the stadium issue in his first days on the job, and says he envisions a day when the team and the community partner together to build a new stadium. “Even if we pay for the whole thing, it will be cooperative,” he said. “But I don’t anticipate us having the ability to ever pay for an entire stadium.”
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay is rid of the in-laws in Montreal, but has a stadium mess at home

ST. PETERSBURG — This is a great day for baseball fans in Tampa Bay. Presumably. Well, possibly. Okay, hopefully. Major League Baseball’s stunning rejection of the sister city plan is a godsend for fans who abhorred the idea of sharing the Rays with Montreal, and it is complete vindication for everyone who insisted the concept resided somewhere between sinister and ridiculous.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy