A, C, E subways disrupted after person struck by train at Greenwich Village station: MTA

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Service along multiple subway lines was disrupted Friday morning after a person was struck by a train at a Greenwich Village station, according to the MTA.

The transit agency tweeted at 5:45 a.m. that emergency teams were responding after a person was hit by a train at the West 4th Street-Washington Square station. It was not immediately clear at what time the victim was struck by the subway.

The victim’s condition and the extent of their injuries were not known.

According to the MTA just after 8 a.m., A and C trains were running with delays in both directions, while A, C and E trains have all resumed making regular stops in Manhattan.

For C train alternatives, the MTA reccomended:

  • For local service between 168th Street and 145th Street, take the No. 1 train
  • For local service between 145th and 59th Street-Columbus Circle, take the B train
  • For local service between 59th-Columbus Circle and Chambers Street, take the E train
  • For local service between Chambers Street and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets, take the A train
  • For local service between Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets and Broadway Junction, take a B25 bus

For the latest service updates, keep an eye on the NYCT Subway account on Twitter, the MTA’s website or their app.

