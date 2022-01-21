Headlines: Cocaine dealer sentenced, Yorktown continues to dine outside, Rep. Bowman arrested

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

A Middletown man will spend 14 years behind bars after being convicted of selling cocaine to undercover police officers on three different occasions. Prosecutors say it happened during the summer of 2019. Glenn Bradshaw, 30, was found guilty back in November on three counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Yorktown says it will continue its policy that doesn't charge local businesses for outdoor dining and sidewalk sales. The town board voted to continue the policy to allow safer dining and shopping amid the Omicron surge. The policy began back in 2020.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY 16th District) was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol after participating in a voting rights protest. Capitol Police say demonstrators started blocking one side of the north barricade outside the Capitol building and arrests were made after three warnings. The department says it arrested more than two dozen people in connection to the protest.