Bronx, NY

Police: Man killed in police-involved shooting was burglarizing ex-girlfriend’s apartment

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Police say the man killed in a police-involved shooting Thursday was burglarizing his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

Police currently are still on the scene, and the crime tape shows where the suspect fled from police before jumping into the Bronx River before he died. Police have identified the man who was killed as Yoskar Feliz.

The police were called Thursday at about 1:30 p.m. and arrived to find Feliz armed, when he fired two shots before jumping out of a bedroom window. After leading the police on a chase, reports say Feliz pointed a gun at three officers who then fired.

No officers were shot or injured during the incident, but this incident occurs on the heels of a narcotics detective from Staten Island who was shot – the third officer to be shot while on duty in just 20 days.

