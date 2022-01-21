ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Dive: Commuting, Metro-North ridership down across Connecticut

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

Many companies have been shifting to a work-at-home model once again with the spread of the Omicron variant, and some transportation systems are seeing the impact it is having on commuting.

In Connecticut, Google mobility shows that not a lot of people are commuting and going to their workplaces.

Caleb Silver with Investopedia looked at the numbers and what they mean.

Across the counties in Connecticut, Litchfield County is the only county below 30%, below pre-pandemic levels when it comes to commuting.

Commuting is down 35.2% in New Haven County from pre-pandemic levels, Hartford County is down 37.5%, and commuting in Fairfield County is down 41.6%

Silver says in just the past two weeks, traffic has really slowed down in Connecticut with 18% down for bridges and tunnels in and out of the state.

Silver says ridership on Metro-North is also down 36% in just the first two weeks of 2022.

