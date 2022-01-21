Commuters bundle up as freezing temps take hold in New York City

Strong winds are making freezing temperatures feel even colder across New York City Friday.

Overnight, the city felt wind chills of just 2 degrees. When temperatures dip below zero, there's an increased risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

For those who live in NYCHA complexes, the temperature in your apartment should not fall below 68 degrees during the day or 62 degrees at night. If it does, contact NYCHA directly.

The city of New York is enacting Code Blue at 4 p.m.. If someone living out on the street is spotted, people are encouraged to call 311 so that an outreach team can head over to them and bring them to a shelter.

