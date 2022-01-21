ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘France’ review: Léa Seydoux plays a lost soul of French TV journalism

By Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

Continuing its gently rug-pulling ways through Jan. 27 at the Gene Siskel Film Center, writer-director Bruno Dumont’s “France” gives Léa Seydoux, most recently in “The French Dispatch,” a full range of emotions to tap. Some are real, some are reality-adjacent, some her character puts on like an outfit she hopes will fit.

Seydoux plays France de Meurs, the toast of Paris TV news journalism and rabidly popular host of “A View of the World.” Dumont naming his protagonist after her country offers ample opportunity for allegorical expansion. If France is fundamentally hollow, or hypocritical, or lost, isn’t her homeland too?

Straight off, at a presidential news conference, France has been coached by her vaping social media addict of a producer (Blanche Gardin, wryly perfect) to “waste” the politician at her earliest opportunity. France, whose work life occasionally intersects with her distant novelist husband and their scholastically troubled son, lives to enhance her sky-high popularity. She can’t go 10 meters down a sidewalk without two more fans asking for a selfie, which she generally obliges, though her soul seems to be visibly corroding as the film goes on.

Covering war-torn countries’ violence, she treats freedom-fighting soldiers as extras in her own biopic, snapping her fingers like a testy parent, ginning up the crocodile tears for another close-up photographed by her camera crew. We have been here before, satirically, in all sorts of movies. But “France” takes a welcome detour soon enough. Seydoux’s character, on the phone (always) in traffic, accidentally runs into a motorcyclist. This sends the narrative in a fruitfully ambiguous direction: Can a media machine find a more meaningful, empathetic direction in life before it’s too late?

Dumont has developed into a more versatile and unpredictable world-class filmmaker than many would’ve guessed. My first encounter with his work came in the blunt, harsh, memorable wartime character study “Flanders” (2006), and since then he has gone for broke, or nearly, testing limits and borders in various genres. With “France” he begins with one sort of black comedy laced with satiric venom, and ends with an ashen, “made for each other” romcom ending turned utterly inside out.

Dumont and Seydoux work beautifully together, as France barges into real-life scenes of potential wartime carnage like an auteur used to getting her own way. (“Hold your weapon like this,” she bosses one soldier. “Look a little tougher.”) As the film progresses, our antiheroine reroutes her own life, willingly, for a month at a swank Alpine clinic where she’s treated for depression. There, she meets a Latin teacher (Emanuele Arioli), and her heartstrings go “zing.” This, she thinks, is either a pleasant, cheating distraction or my soul mate.

The movie, it must be said, doesn’t always meet Seydoux’s high level of complex engagement. Dumont takes plenty of amusing if discursive time for minor characters’ expressions of fawning, or rich-liberal smugness. “Capitalism is the gift of oneself to others,” pronounces an aging male party guest at a charitable gala attended by France. Even when it’s outlining its own ideas more through rhetoric than character, “France” keeps us on our toes regarding what’s around the corner. Seydoux’s the chief but hardly the only reason to find out.

‘France’ — 3 stars

No MPAA rating (some violence and language)

Running time: 2:13

How to watch: 8:15 p.m. Jan. 21; 8 p.m. Jan. 22; 6:30 p.m. Jan 23; and 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State St.; siskelfilmcenter.org.

Michael Phillips is a Tribune critic.

mjphillips@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @phillipstribune

Big screen or home stream, takeout or dine-in, Tribune writers are here to steer you toward your next great experience. Sign up for your free weekly Eat. Watch. Do. newsletter here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MetroTimes

Léa Seydoux, unlikely 'It Girl' for troubled times

"My job is my job. I accept it. I take it as it is, and I do my best.... Only the present remains. Here and now. Forget all expectations. Don't postpone the present..." During the two-minute final monologue of France, the latest feature from Bruno Dumont, the camera zooms, with painstaking slowness, toward the somber face of Léa Seydoux — cinema's arguable mien de rigueur of late 2021. With her egg-shell complexion, dark boy brows, wide-set eyes, and slight gap between the top front teeth, her angular visage does not exactly scream mega movie star or global sexpot for the ages. And indeed, it may be Seydoux's ability to resonate today that feels so salient.
MOVIES
NOLA.com

A popular French TV reporter becomes the news in Bruno Dumont's 'France'

Though she’s accustomed to reporting on tragedy and hardship for a French cable news channel, TV reporter France de Meurs is thrown off guard by a mishap in her own life and becomes the news, or at least a source of tabloid-worthy scandal and popular outrage, in Bruno Dumont’s “France.”
WORLD
Newnan Times-Herald

France: Léa Seydoux delivers thoughtful performance in unusual satire

France de Meurs (Léa Seydoux) is a top broadcast journalist. She skillfully navigates the news business by grilling pompous heads of state and arrogant politicos with brazen confidence. But there’s something broken within her, and following a thoughtless car accident, she begins to question everything. One early sign...
MOVIES
theplanetD

French Food: 24 Traditional Dishes To Try in France or At Home

France is known for producing some of the greatest food that the world has ever tasted. In fact, in France, cooking is a professional sport! This alone should be enough of an indicator to tell you how much France values its food. If you would like to know what the...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Paris, IL
drinkhacker.com

Review: Alfred Giraud Voyage French Malt Whisky

In late 2020, the Giraud family made its move from Cognac to whisky, dropping two expressions that proved that France can work with grains (almost) as well as it can with grapes. Now Alfred Giraud is back with a third French malt whisky expression, Voyage. Voyage is the first release...
DRINKS
areyouscreening.com

The French Dispatch Review – Anderson… Finally

Wes Anderson films, love them or hate them, all but demand that you question why you’re watching them. Sure, spending an evening with Steve Zissou, or listening to a recounting of the glory days of a bellboy is entertaining, but what’s it all about? Why am I here? That curious nagging at the edge of your mind, forcing the audience to wonder what the point is, or if there is one, is perhaps the defining feature of Anderson’s yarns.
MOVIES
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michael Douglas to be Guest of Honor at Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas will serve as guest of honor and advisor at the fourth annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival. Douglas will appear during the short film festival’s 2022 virtual awards ceremony to announce the grand prize winner and offer insights to young filmmakers. The ceremony will be organized via Japan-based Meihodo’s U.S. headquarters in New York City, and stream on YouTube for U.S. audiences on Feb. 22, The theme of this year’s festival will be “Dreaming Big in the Digital Revolution.” The festival has received thousands of entries from around the world and Meihodo will introduce...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blanche Gardin
Person
Léa Seydoux
Person
Bruno Dumont
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
c21media.net

Cartoon Network picks up Abraca for France, French-speaking territories

WarnerMedia has acquired kids’ series Abraca for Cartoon Network in France and French-speaking territories. Produced by Paris-based Ankama Animations and Belgium’s Belvision Studios, originally for France Televisions, Abraca is a 26×30’ comedy and magic series aimed at children aged six plus. The show follows a geeky...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

How Pamela Fryman Is Stewarding the Traditional Sitcom

Pamela Fryman didn’t take it as a bad omen when the 1994 Northridge earthquake postponed plans to direct her first episode of primetime TV. It was a few weeks later, when production finally resumed on the NBC sitcom Café Americain, that she began feeling superstitious. “We were waiting for the audience to file in when they told us the show had been canceled,” recalls Fryman during an hourlong Zoom conversation from her home on the westside of Los Angeles in early January. Then 34, with daytime drama Santa Barbara her only directing credit, Fryman was tasked with rallying star Valerie Bertinelli...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“Directing Is a Hostage Negotiation With Reality”: Pedro Almodovar, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro and the THR Director Roundtable

Directing movies has always been a high-wire act, and it has only gotten harder in this unpredictable era of the pandemic. In mid-November, six filmmakers behind some of the year’s most celebrated cinematic work gathered for The Hollywood Reporter’s Director Roundtable: Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). The group, who convened in person in L.A., talked about giving up guns on sets, mining personal traumas and why they wished they had “slept more, laughed more and breathed...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#The French Dispatch#French#Paris Tv News
thexboxhub.com

Lost Snowmen Review

After spending many an hour with Lost Snowmen, attempting to help them find their way off a god-forbidden planet and get home, I’ve one real takeaway – I just wish for them to get lost again. But you can be sure that if they do, I won’t be helping them a second time around.
VIDEO GAMES
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Lost Daughter - Review

The Lost Daughter is proof of excellence; both behind and in front of the camera. You know Olivia Colman and Maggie Gyllenhaal are very good, and this film continues their form – although Gyllenhaal has a lengthied acting career it is her first behind the camera, a feature that adapts Elena Ferrante’s novel from the mid-2000s of the same name, a psychological thriller, and turns it into a character study that’s as much as one as that book was. It’s hard to adapt Ferrante novels – My Brilliant Friend succeeded, let alone outside of its original translation, but the HBO show paved the blueprint for it and The Lost Daughter turns page to screen in a marvellously complex, nuanced way, giving life to Colman’s character through flashbacks that revisit her past as she wanders through a Greek beach, the same that allegedly played host to Leonard Cohen – as Ed Harris’ elderly free-spirited dancer Lyle suggests, depicted by Polly Samson in the wonderful summer read A Theatre of Dreams.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Oscars: Only 276 Feature Films Eligible in Shortened 10-Month Period

The Oscars have announced that 276 feature films are eligible for this year’s Academy Awards, with nomination voting set to begin Thursday, Jan. 27 until Tuesday, Feb. 1. Last year, the Academy extended the eligibility year until Feb. 28, 2021 due to the pandemic, which produced 366 eligible films, the largest number of submissions since 1970. With only 10 months in this period, 2022’s eligibility list is on par with previous submission years. All of the presumed Oscar contenders are on the list including “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios), “Belfast” (Focus Features), “C’mon C’mon” (A24), “Candyman” (Universal Pictures), “CODA” (Apple Original Films),...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’: Creating a Stage from Shapes, Light, and Cinema

Curated by the IndieWire Crafts team, Craft Considerations is a platform for filmmakers to talk about recent work we believe is worthy of awards consideration. In partnership with Apple Original Films and A24, for this edition we look at how composer Carter Burwell, production designer Stefan Dechant, and costume designer Mary Zophres brought director Joel Coen’s cinematic interpretation of William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to life. While Joel Coen’s adaptation of “Macbeth” — the story of how a Scottish general (Denzel Washington) and his wife (Frances McDormand) are lured to violence and madness by a prophecy he will become King — is faithful to...
MOVIES
newschool.edu

Alumni Bio – Léa Germano

Léa is a French fashion designer. She grew up between Paris, Madrid and New York. She studied at Parsons in New York, Parsons Paris, and Central Saint Martins in London. After graduating from NY in 2015, she worked as an Assistant Designer at Marc Jacobs for a year. She then returned to France and started designing at a small start-up company, Face Factory, and at a Parisian ready-to-wear brand, Suncoo. Léa then worked for three years at Balmain, a 75 year old French Luxury house, as a Womenswear Designer. She was designing wovens, jersey, outerwear, denim, and leather under the artistic director, Olivier Rousteing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

‘Hernán’ Co-Creator Francisco ‘Curro’ Royo Signs With The Gersh Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

“Hernan” co-creator and lead writer Francisco “Curro” Royo, one of the premier show runners in Spain and the Spanish-speaking world, has signed with The Gersh Agency and set up his own production company, Dystopia Media. Royo will be represented at Gersh Agency by partner Roy Ashton and Shan Ray. Already readying its first slate of projects in development, Dystopia Media, which will be based out of Madrid, underscores the growing market muscle and ambition of Spain’s foremost screenwriters. “The next step is for writers and show runners to become producers,” said Royo, pointing to the example of Spain’s Alex Pina and Ramón Campos. “Money...
BUSINESS
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy