Two police cars hit on Cleveland interstate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Two police cars were hit overnight in a crash on I-480 .

Late Thursday night, the Cleveland Division of Police was investigating an accident in the westbound lanes near Lee Rd.

A car hit a Cleveland police vehicle that was blocking traffic for the accident.

The Cleveland police car then hit a Maple Heights police car.

The officers were not in the vehicles at the time.

Both the police vehicles had minor damage.

The driver who hit the police car had minor injuries.

Lanes were closed during the crash investigation.

