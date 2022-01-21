ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele postpones Las Vegas residency, citing pandemic impact

WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EWj4Y_0drqxHv100
Music Adele FILE - Singer Adele performs onstage at the Brit Awards 2016 at the 02 Arena in London, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew. The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows. In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.” (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File) (Joel Ryan)

LONDON — (AP) — Adele has postponed a 24-date Las Vegas residency hours before it was to start, citing delivery delays and coronavirus illness in her crew.

The chart-topping British singer said she was “gutted” and promised to reschedule the shows.

In a video message posted on social media, a tearful Adele said: “I’m so sorry but my show ain’t ready.”

“We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID,” she said, adding that “half my team are down with” the virus.

Adele had been due to perform 24 shows at Caesars Palace Hotel starting Friday following the release of her fourth album, “30.”

In a tweet, Caesars Palace said it understood fans’ disappointment but added: “Creating a show of this magnitude is incredibly complex. We fully support Adele and are confident the show she unveils at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be extraordinary.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

The Fugees reunion tour canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

The Fugees on Friday announced the cancellation of their upcoming tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their acclaimed 1996 album, “The Score,” citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDBO

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Baby Jonas is here. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram pages Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple's baby on Jan. 15. "We are overjoyed to confirm...
CELEBRITIES
WDBO

Miranda talks about Bruno, and the 'Encanto' phenomenon

NEW YORK — (AP) — A month after “Encanto” debuted in theaters, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the movie's Colombia-inflected songs, took a long vacation. By the time he returned, something almost as extraordinary as the enchanted home of the movie had transpired. “Encanto” became the first...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
WDBO

Next 'Mission: Impossible' movies delayed to 2023, 2024

NEW YORK — (AP) — It will be another year before a new “Mission: Impossible” movie hits theaters. Paramount Pictures and Skydance announced Friday that the release of “Mission: Impossible 7” will be pushed from Sept. 20 to July 14, 2023. “Mission: Impossible 8,” previously set for July 2023, will instead open June 28, 2024.
MOVIES
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy