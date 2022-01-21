ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Global shares slide after more losses on Wall Street

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hbu7x_0drqwy7100
South Korea Financial Markets A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Shares were lower in Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man)

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were lower in Europe and Asia on Friday after a late afternoon sell-off wiped out gains for stocks on Wall Street.

Britain's FTSE 100 fell 0.9% to 7,518.29, while the DAX in Germany declined 1.4% to 15,695.88. In Paris, the CAC 40 lost 1.2% to 7,110.11. The future for the S&P 500 was 0.1% lower, while the future for the Dow industrials edged up 0.1%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.79% from 1.83% late Thursday.

The share price of French energy giant TotalEnergies SE fell 1.4% after the company said it was preparing to withdraw from the Yadana field gas project in Myanmar. The company earlier announced it was in support of sanctions following a coup on Feb. 1, 2021.

Chevron Corp. also said it would pull out of the project, which drew criticism because of the involvement of local partner Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprises, a government-controlled company.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 lost 1.1% to a three-month low, with nearly 85% of stocks in the index falling. It’s now down 6% for the year. The Nasdaq composite index fell 1.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 0.9%.

In Asia on Friday, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.9% to 27,522.26 after Toyota Motor Corp. announced production cuts due to parts shortages.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong edged 0.1% higher, regaining earlier losses, to 24,965.55. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.9% to 3,526.19.

Hong Kong-traded shares in e-commerce giant Alibaba fell 3.4% after a Chinese-made documentary suggested its financial arm might be implicated in a corruption probe.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney dropped 2.3% to 7,175.80. South Korea’s Kospi slid 1.1% to 2,830.82. Thailand’s benchmark fell 0.3%.

Investors are bracing for higher interest rates and stocks are headed for weekly losses in what has so far been a losing month.

Surging coronavirus cases have added to jitters over supply chain problems that are disrupting manufacturing.

Investors are closely watching to see how U.S. employment data might affect the Federal Reserve approach to weaning the economy of its support by raising interest rates.

The Labor Department provided a disappointing update, reporting Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose to its highest level in three months as the fast-spreading omicron variant continued to disrupt the job market.

The job market has had a rocky recovery from the virus pandemic though the unemployment rate fell last month to a pandemic low of 3.9%.

The Fed is now expected to raise rates earlier and more often than it had previously signaled to fight inflation that is threatening the economic recovery. Supply chain problems and higher raw materials costs have prompted businesses to raise prices on finished goods, leading consumers to eventually rein in spending.

The latest round of corporate earnings is also giving investors a clearer picture of where Americans are spending money and how inflation is impacting the economy.

In other trading, U.S. crude oil lost $1.66 to $83.89 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It shed 25 cents to $85.80 on Thursday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for pricing international oil, lost $1.57 to $86.81 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 113.93 Japanese yen from 114.10 yen late Thursday. The euro rose to $1.1343 from $1.1313.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Ap#Dow#Treasury#French#Totalenergies Se#Chevron Corp#Nasdaq#Toyota Motor Corp#The Hang Seng#Shanghai Composite#Chinese#S P#Kospi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Thailand
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
Germany
MarketWatch

Dow posts 5th straight loss as stock-market bounce runs out of steam

Stocks ended lower Thursday, giving up early gains as investors appeared unable to shake off worries over a rising interest-rate environment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 313 points, or 0.9%, to close near 34,715, according to preliminary figures, extending its losing streak to five sessions, the longest since September. The S&P 500 declined around 50 points, or 1.1%, to finish near 4,483, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 186 points, or 1.3%, to end near 14,154. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Wednesday entered correction territory, having fallen more than 10% from a record high set in November. Analysts have tied stock-market weakness to begin the new year to expectations the Federal Reserve will be much more aggressive than previously expected in raising interest rates and otherwise tightening monetary policy in an effort to rein in persistently high inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open modestly higher after Tuesday tumble

Stocks opened higher Wednesday, taking back some of the ground lost in the previous session when the 10-year Treasury yield jumped to a two-year high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.3%, to 35,492, while the S&P 500 gained 0.4% to 4,595. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.5% at 14,584. The tech-heavy Nasdaq on Tuesday led major indexes to the downside, dropping 2.6% and finishing below its 200-day moving average. Bank earnings appeared to help sentiment Wednesday, with shares of Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley rising after reporting results.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow jumps nearly 300 points on gains for Travelers, Goldman Sachs shares

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Thursday afternoon with shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs delivering strong returns for the index. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 291 points higher (0.8%), as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares have risen $7.21, or 4.5%, while those of Goldman Sachs are up $8.33, or 2.4%, combining for a roughly 102-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Microsoft (MSFT) Chevron (CVX) and UnitedHealth (UNH) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks Higher in Premarket After the Nasdaq's Slide

U.S. stock futures rose as investors got better-than-expected earnings while digesting the 10-year Treasury yield topping 1.9% early Wednesday. Rising bond yields to more than two-year highs slammed tech stocks again Tuesday, sending the Nasdaq down 2.6% to its lowest close in three months. The index finished in correction territory, down more than 10% from its all-time intraday high in November. (CNBC)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens lower as tech tumbles, Goldman Sachs slides

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday as technology stocks were slammed by rising Treasury yields, while Goldman Sachs led declines among big banks after missing profit expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 250.05 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 35,661.76. The S&P 500 opened lower...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy