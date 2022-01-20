Q2 2021 Recap: Parolees in Chicago Heights convicted of homicide

Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women, more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined. Every year, 1 in 3 women who is a victim of homicide is murdered by her current or former partner. Dana Being Dana’s “Drew Peterson: Document the Abuse“ episode features a powerful conversation with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Devonna Judd, a domestic violence survivor, and Norma J. Peterson, Executive Director of Document The Abuse. Norma is also the sister-in-law of Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant and convicted murderer of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. His fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales Peterson is missing and has never been found. She was 23 years old when she disappeared on October 28, 2007.

