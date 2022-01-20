ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Heights, IL

Q2 2021 Recap: Parolees in Chicago Heights convicted of homicide

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were three offenders convicted of homicide released on parole in Chicago Heights during the second quarter of 2021, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by the South Cook News. The data shows that three men...

southcooknews.com

Comments / 0

 

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Drew Peterson: Document the Abuse

Domestic violence is the leading cause of injury to women, more than car accidents, muggings and rapes combined. Every year, 1 in 3 women who is a victim of homicide is murdered by her current or former partner. Dana Being Dana’s “Drew Peterson: Document the Abuse“ episode features a powerful conversation with DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Devonna Judd, a domestic violence survivor, and Norma J. Peterson, Executive Director of Document The Abuse. Norma is also the sister-in-law of Drew Peterson, a former Bolingbrook police sergeant and convicted murderer of his third wife, Kathleen Savio. His fourth wife, Stacy Ann Cales Peterson is missing and has never been found. She was 23 years old when she disappeared on October 28, 2007.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Injustice Watch

Illinois changed its controversial ‘felony murder rule.’ Here’s who the reform left behind.

Gerald Berry is serving a life sentence for murder, even though he didn’t kill anyone. On Dec. 27, 2001, Berry said he and three friends drove to Country Club Hills, Illinois, in Chicago’s south suburbs, to case a house that they planned to burglarize later. Berry, then a certified HVAC technician, was 20-years-old and married with three children. He often hung around with an older friend, Loree Scott Young, 35. Berry said sometimes Young suggested ways for them to make quick money.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

5 shot, 2 fatally, Thursday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Five people were shot, two fatally, Thursday across Chicago. One man was killed and two others wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in Austin on the West Side. About 5:30 p.m., the group was shot at while traveling in a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Hadden Avenue, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Man arrested for Reckless Homicide

Chicago, Il (WICS/WRSP) — A man has been charged with one count of Reckless Homicide after a crash led to the death of a 4-year-old boy. On March 31, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. Illinois State Police responded to the scene of a two vehicle fatal crash involving an Illinois Department of Transportation help truck.
CHICAGO, IL

