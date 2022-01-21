ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLab acquires distribution rights for an upcoming mobile game based on acclaimed anime series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

By Vinu Saptharishi
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere could be some huge news for anime lovers and mobile gamers alike as Japanese company KLab has said to have acquired distribution rights for an upcoming untitled game based on the popular anime/manga series Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. KLab acquires distribution rights for game based on Jojo’s Bizarre...

