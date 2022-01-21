USD 310 to resume in-person learning Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though they are still seeing positive cases within the district, Fairfield USD 310 is planning to resume in-class learning on Monday. The district has been in...hutchpost.com
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Though they are still seeing positive cases within the district, Fairfield USD 310 is planning to resume in-class learning on Monday. The district has been in...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0