Bucs fans line up early for free swag giveaway at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting a free playoff drive-thru event at Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bucs fans can drive to the stadium for free “swag” in the south lots from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

There will be appearances by the Buccaneers cheerleaders, the Bucs Beat Line, Captain Fear and more.

There are two entrances, Lot 8/10 off Himes Avenue and Lot 9 off Dale Mabry Highway, for fans to enter the drive-thru with giveaways handed out along Tampa Bay Boulevard in front of Bucs Beach.

Last week, more than 3,000 cars turned out for the drive-thru event.

The Bucs are set to take on the Rams this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.