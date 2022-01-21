ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bucs fans line up early for free swag giveaway at Raymond James Stadium

By Megan Gannon
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCm2B_0drqvZCl00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hosting a free playoff drive-thru event at Raymond James Stadium ahead of Sunday’s Divisional Round matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Bucs fans can drive to the stadium for free “swag” in the south lots from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

There will be appearances by the Buccaneers cheerleaders, the Bucs Beat Line, Captain Fear and more.

With Montreal no longer an option, search continues for new Rays ballpark in Tampa Bay area

There are two entrances, Lot 8/10 off Himes Avenue and Lot 9 off Dale Mabry Highway, for fans to enter the drive-thru with giveaways handed out along Tampa Bay Boulevard in front of Bucs Beach.

Last week, more than 3,000 cars turned out for the drive-thru event.

The Bucs are set to take on the Rams this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Buccaneers vs. Rams

In just a few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. With a trip to the NFC title game on the line, the Buccaneers enter as a slight favorite. According to most sports books, the Buccaneers are a three-point favorite over the Rams.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Bucs#Rams#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Divisional Round#The Bucs Beat Line#Nexstar Media Inc
NFL Analysis Network

3 Reasons The Rams Will Upset The Buccaneers In Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams picked up one of the most dominant victories of Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday night over their NFC West rivals, the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams won the game 34-11, as they buried the Cardinals early. The defense was dominant, as they held Kyler Murray in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Chris Broussard: ‘No Way’ Tom Brady Returns To Bucs Next Season Unless…

Chris Broussard believes Tom Brady ultimately will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season — under one condition. Brady has been the subject of retirement rumblings in recent days as the Bucs prepare for their divisional-round playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and Broussard wonders whether an offseason conversation with Tampa Bay’s front office could determine the quarterback’s future.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Exec sends stern warning to Browns on Baker Mayfield trade

The Cleveland Browns’ season didn’t end the way they wanted it to, as the franchise took a step backward from their 11-5 campaign last year to fall to 8-9. One of the big reasons for the Browns’ step back was the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield, who noticeably struggled as he attempted to play through a nagging shoulder injury. Mayfield’s struggles opened up the rumor mill to a possible Browns trade, to which an anonymous NFL executive responded to with a stern warning to Cleveland, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (h/t Browns Wire):
NFL
The Spun

Look: Madden Predicts The Steelers’ 2022 Quarterback

The retirement of longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has left the Pittsburgh Steelers with a gaping hole at the QB position. But according to popular football video game “Madden 22,” that QB1 position will be filled by an intriguing name this coming season. The game’s franchise simulator seems...
NFL
NESN

Ex-Patriots Slot Receiver Opens Up About ‘Tough’ Exit From New England

The New England Patriots’ decision to draft Braxton Berrios in 2018 surprised no one. But the slot receiver’s tenure in Foxboro ended after just one year and zero regular-season snaps. Berrios spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, then battled a hamstring injury that limited him in...
NFL
247Sports

NFL Mock Draft 2022: Mel Kiper reveals 32 first-round predictions

With the 2022 NFL Draft order set for non-playoff teams, ESPN's Mel Kiper revealed his first mock projection for every first-round pick this week several pass rushers and quarterbacks taken early on Day 1. Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux are the two most-talked about prospects at the top of the board, along with Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal, who graded out as one of the most dominant players from this season's College Football Playoff.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd “Can’t See” 1 NFL Team Losing This Weekend

The NFL Divisional Round is this weekend with eight teams vying for a trip to Conference Championship Weekend. But between the four matchups, there’s one that Colin Cowherd can’t see ending in an upset. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd said he just can’t see Aaron Rodgers...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Syracuse.com

Tom Brady shares thoughts on Josh Allen, Bills’ performance vs. Patriots

Something clicked for the Buffalo Bills in the second half of their matchup this season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trailing 24-3 at halftime, Buffalo would turn the tables on Tampa Bay and outscore them 24-3 in the second half to force overtime. The Bills would fall short in overtime, but from that point on Buffalo was a different team.
NFL
WFLA

WFLA

31K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy