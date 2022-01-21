ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Hundreds stripped of British citizenship in last 15 years, study finds

By Diane Taylor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36nuwA_0drqvL5p00
Shamima Begum Photograph: PA

Hundreds of people have been stripped of their British citizenship in the last 15 years, according to research, including one man who was stateless for almost five years.

Research carried out by Free Movement, a website run by lawyers to provide information for those affected by immigration control, has found that at least 464 people have had their citizenship removed since the law permitting this practice was relaxed 15 years ago.

The government does not routinely publish the total number of people it strips of British citizenship.

CJ McKinney, of Free Movement, said the lack of figures from the Home Office was frustrating: “This is an extremely serious punishment that amounts to being banished from the UK in many cases. Saying how often existing citizenship deprivation powers are used is the bare minimum of transparency that parliament and the public should expect.”

One of the most well known cases is that of Shamima Begum , who was deprived of her citizenship after leaving the UK as a 15-year-old schoolgirl to join Islamic State, and lost her battle to have it restored in February 2021.

McKinney found that since 2006, 175 people have been deprived of their citizenship on national security grounds, and 289 because of fraud. Prior to 2006 the power had not been used since 1973.

McKinney said he compiled the information from historic freedom of information requests and “obscure statistical publications”.

Related: ‘Waiting is mental torture’: how Hostile exposes the human cost of Britain’s immigration policies

A power to deprive someone of British citizenship goes back to 1914 but in recent years the legal test about when it can be used has been watered down. Between 2006 and 2010 there were nine cases, according to freedom of information data. But by 2017 numbers had peaked at 148 people who had their citizenship removed that year. In 2018 there were 73 cases, in 2019 82 cases, and in 2020 42 cases.

In one case revealed by the Observer this week, a 40-year-old man, referred to only as E3, was stripped of his British citizenship in 2017. He was born in London to parents of Bangladeshi heritage, but had his citizenship removed when he flew to Bangladesh.

He was told he was an “Islamist extremist who had previously sought to travel abroad to participate in terrorism-related activity”. He has never been arrested or questioned in relation to these claims, nor has he been provided with any evidence which substantiates these claims.

His citizenship was reinstated after the Home Office accepted he is stateless as a result of having his British citizenship taken away from him.

The case highlights the human cost of this power that the Home Office hopes to further strengthen in its controversial nationality and borders bill , which will no longer require notice to be given before taking away someone’s British citizenship.

The man’s lawyer, Fahad Ansari of Duncan Lewis solicitors, said: “Depriving people of their citizenship means stripping away their identity, their sense of belonging and their ability to seek protection. As such, it is wrong in principle. That injustice is only compounded when it is carried out without any prior judicial oversight and based on secret evidence which the individual and his lawyers will never see.

“Rather than further strengthening the home secretary’s powers by removing the requirement to give notice, the government should be scrapping the deprivation power altogether.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Office is committed to publishing its transparency report into the use of disruptive powers and will do so in due course.

“Removing British citizenship has been possible for over a century, and is used against those who have acquired citizenship by fraud, and against the most dangerous people, such as terrorists, extremists and serious organised criminals.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘We are weakening democracy’: fears over lack of lessons in how government works

“She’s just a middle-aged woman, what would she know about it?” In a small classroom on a dark winter afternoon in east London, a group of students are talking about deciphering the meaning behind a tweet. The group is discussing how language and information are used online for political influence, particularly by anti-vaccination campaigners in the middle of a pandemic. Today they are unpicking social media posts by the mother of a child with autism, who is falsely linking that condition with the MMR vaccine.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I’m so afraid’: Child refugees forced to share rooms with adults after being wrongly deemed over 18

Child refugees are being forced to share rooms and even beds with adults they do not know as increasing numbers are incorrectly placed in accommodation meant for over-18s by the government, The Independent can reveal. Hundreds of unaccompanied male and female asylum seekers who say they are children have been discovered in hotels intended for adults in recent months, with many fearful of leaving their rooms and some driven to suicidal ideation, while others have run away.In one case, an Ethiopian girl believed to be 16 who said she was repeatedly raped on her journey to the UK was placed...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shamima Begum
Person
Duncan Lewis
The Independent

Afghanistan resettlement: Anger as relatives of British nationals already in UK to be included in scheme

MPs and charities have expressed anger after the Home Office admitted that some of the first people to be accepted under the new Afghan resettlement will be relatives of UK nationals who are already in Britain.Ministers have been accused of “breaking promises” to vulnerable Afghans currently trapped in the country, such as women, girls and religious and other minorities, after immigration minister Victoria Atkins revealed that they would not be prioritised in the first year of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS).The scheme, first announced in August and set to resettle up to 20,000 people in four years, was...
U.K.
The Independent

‘Teen’ migrants win fight with Priti Patel after ‘unlawful’ age assessments

Two migrants have won a High Court fight against Home Secretary Priti Patel after complaining about the way their ages were assessed on arrival in England.The pair said they were teenagers but had been judged by social workers to be adults after arriving in Kent Both said they were given “short” rather than “full” assessments, and argued that the way their ages were gauged was unfair.Distinguishing between adults and children is not something that can be done quickly. It takes time and expertise to make the right decisionEnver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee CouncilA judge ruled in their favour...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘There is no leadership election’ – Liz Truss voices support for Johnson

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has supported Boris Johnson and said “there is no leadership election” amid pressure on him to resign as Prime Minister While Tory MPs continue to disagree over his position, Ms Truss told reporters during a visit to Australia that Mr Johnson “100%” has her support and she wants him to “continue as long as possible in his job”.Speaking at the Australia-United Kingdom Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) in Sydney, she said: “The Prime Minister has my 100% support.“He is doing an excellent job. Britain was one of the first countries to roll out the Covid vaccine.“We’ve had a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour: PM more interested in saving his job than those in UK steel sector

Boris Johnson’s “fast and loose” policy over Irish trading arrangements has been blamed for delays in removing US tariffs on British steel and aluminium.Labour said the Prime Minister has been “more interested in saving his own job than he has been in saving jobs in the steel sector”, as they pressed the Government to give a timetable on when they expect a breakthrough on the matter.The Opposition also raised concerns on the negotiations being affected by the Northern Ireland Protocol which is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Citizenship#Stripping#Fraud#Uk#Free Movement#The Home Office#Islamic State
BBC

In pictures: British tank soldiers' final year in Germany

Nearly 75 years after the end of World War Two, the UK's last tank regiment in Germany, the Queen's Royal Hussars, returned home. British photographer Tobias Wilkinson spent a year documenting the daily life of the soldiers in their barracks and on manoeuvres, before they came back to the UK in 2019.
MILITARY
The Independent

Boris Johnson hit by Red Wall MP’s defection to Labour

A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a Government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity”, but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and Government this country deserves”.His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sue Gray report: When will she publish findings of Downing Street party probe?

Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance as Tory MPs await the findings of a inquiry by Sue Gray into Downing Street parties during Covid restrictions.The investigation into the gatherings reportedly obtained an email yesterday showing that an aide to the PM was warned that the now infamous garden gathering of 20 May 2020 was against the rules.The email, and reports of at least 12 other alleged rule-breaking gatherings, are being investigated internally by a senior civil servant who has been tasked with establishing the facts of what happened at each.On 8 December last year, the prime minister, who...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tories face more infighting as reports emerge of rebels’ secret recording

The Conservative Party has been embroiled in more infighting as reports suggest rebel Tory MPs are considering publishing a secret recording and text messages linked to allegations of “blackmail” from the Prime Minister’s supporters.Boris Johnson insisted on Thursday he had “seen no evidence” to support the claim made by senior Conservative William Wragg that his critics were facing “intimidation” as part of an effort to prevent him being ousted from office.But The Times has reported that Tory MPs keen to see the back of Mr Johnson have a secretly recorded “heated” conversation with the chief whip, as well as text...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

UK residents stranded abroad for months due to ‘misleading messaging’ from Home Office on EU settlement

When Jageer Ali travelled to Pakistan in November last year, he intended to stay for 10 days. He was visiting family and he had to return to the UK, his home of 12 years, to get back to his job as a store manager in Pret a Manger. But when he tried to board his early morning flight back to London, the 39-year-old was shocked to be told that he couldn’t return home.The Pakistani national, who has EU settled status by virtue of his ex-wife, an EU national, was informed by airline staff that he needed additional documentation – a...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

UK lawmaker says he'll go to police with 'blackmail' claims

A British politician who accuses the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will take his allegations to the police.William Wragg, a lawmaker from the governing Conservative Party said legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation” that amounted to “blackmail.” He alleged that rebellious lawmakers had been threatened with a loss of public funding for their constituencies and had had embarrassing stories about them leaked to the press.Johnson has said he’s “seen no evidence” to support Wragg’s claims.Wragg told Saturday's Daily Telegraph newspaper that he would meet police early next...
U.K.
Vice

The Rise of Study Drugs at British Universities

The first time 21-year-old student Philip took speed, he was sitting alone in his bedroom in his shared house. His five flatmates were in, but they were all desperately working through the last few assignments of the second year of their film production course. The degree – which Philip studied at The University for the Creative Arts, Farnham – had proven more difficult than he’d envisaged. It wasn’t just about making great films; there were multiple modules and deadlines to manage.
EDUCATION
buzzfeednews.com

Here's Why Prince Harry Doesn't Trust That Private Security Is Enough To Keep His Family Safe In The UK

This is an excerpt from The Royal Tea, BuzzFeed News' newsletter about the royal family. You can sign up here. The Queen could find herself celebrating her 70th year on the British throne without all of her family by her side, as Prince Harry has claimed that it’s too dangerous for the Sussexes to visit the UK under the current security arrangements.
U.K.
The Independent

What the papers say – January 21

Today’s papers carry claims Boris Johnson’s allies used “blackmail” and other “dirty tactics” to intimidate Tory defectors plotting his ousting.Metro writes rebel Conservatives were “blackmailed to back Boris”, citing allegations by William Wragg that MPs were threatened with damaging press stories and funding cuts to their constituencies.Friday's front page:BLACKMAILED TO BACK BORIS#TomorrowsPapersToday #BBCPapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/R2mtlt0oSm— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) January 20, 2022The Guardian also splashes with allegations “dirty tactics” have been employed by Tory whips to douse no-confidence votes.Guardian front page, Friday 21 January 2022: Tories 'using dirty tactics' to get MPs to back Johnson pic.twitter.com/IbvyrLLCZp— The Guardian (@guardian) January...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

123K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy