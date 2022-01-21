One Person Killed In Shooting In Allentown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the Allentown neighborhood on Thursday night.

They were called to the 800 block of Loyal Way just after 10:00 Thursday night after hearing reports of a gunshot victim.

Once they arrived, they found a victim unresponsive inside of a home.

The victim was pronounced dead by medics.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

