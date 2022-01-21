One Person Killed In Shooting In Allentown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting in Bellevue earlier this week.
DeAngelo Zieglar is charged with shooting 28-year-old Rachel Dowden as she waited at a bus stop at Lincoln and Sheridan Avenues on Wednesday. She worked at the Cricket Wireless store a few blocks away.
According to police paperwork, Zieglar had a history of abuse towards Dowden, who was granted a protection from abuse order last November, that was valid through 2024. Zieglar is the father of one of her children.
Police paperwork also says officers were flagged down on Jan. 6 for a
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are looking for a young man in connection with a shooting earlier this week outside of the Clearview Mall in Butler County.
Damian Blystone, 19, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, reckless endangerment, drug possession and gun violations.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril for shooting Blystone, along with 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman and a juvenile male. Carril is charged with criminal homicide.
Police say it started around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday when Carril got into an argument with Blystone and the other two young men inside
VERONA (KDKA) — Police are searching for a woman caught on camera attacking a convenience store cashier.
The assault happened on Jan. 9 at the GetGo store in Verona on Allegheny River Boulevard. Police say a man was also involved in the attack.
The victim, a 67-year-old woman, was too scared to talk on camera. Her injuries include bruises all over her body and headaches, after the suspect ripped out a clump of her hair.
Her family is still reeling.
“I can’t believe somebody would do that to her or to anybody,” said Carin Chadwick, the victim’s niece.
Police said
BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — The search continues for whoever gunned down a young mother at a bus stop in Bellevue.
She just wanted to catch her bus home from work, but someone murdered 28-year-old Rachel Dowden as she stood along Lincoln and Sheridan avenues. Now investigators are working to track down her killer.
“It’s horrible. It makes you not want to walk or do anything through here,” said Jackie Miller, who has lived in Bellevue for 35 years.
She placed a colorful bouquet at the crime scene even though she doesn’t know the victim.
"I feel horrible. So young to be shot, and
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As Pittsburgh Police continue the search for two people who are accused of killing 15-year-old Marquis Campbell, some of those closest to him are remembering him.
Campbell was shot twice in the chest by two masked suspects who remain at large. The shooting happened just outside Oliver Citywide Academy right around dismissal time Wednesday afternoon. He was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he died a short time later.
The Oliver Citywide Academy principal calls it a devastating loss for the community.
"He was a kid that all of the staff really loved and cared deeply about him. He's going
VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a boy in the borough of Versailles over the weekend.
Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Center Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a shooting. Investigators with Versailles Borough Police learned a boy was driven to the hospital and asked for help from the county homicide detectives.
Police said investigators learned 27-year-old Dondre Alexander Grisom was responsible for the shooting and issued a warrant for him.
Grisom turned himself in to county police Thursday afternoon and is currently in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.
He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault and a firearm violation.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s always the right time to do the right thing.
That’s what Pittsburgh Police Officer Joshua Stinebaugh thought recently when he decided to be a good neighbor and shovel off the porch and walkway of a resident in Sheraden.
When a Sheraden resident emerged from her house after the recent snowstorm to a clean porch and walkway, she had to check her security camera footage to see who the good neighbor was.
“He didn’t knock on my door and ask if I needed help, he saw it needed to be done, so he did it,” the resident said.
She also told Pittsburgh Public Safety that officers see her in the community and they know that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatments.
So, when the snow moved in this past weekend, dumping several inches across the region, Officer Stinebaugh stopped at her home, unprovoked, and shoveled off her porch, stairs, and walkway to the street.
Full marks to Officer Stinebaugh for showing that Pittsburgh is a place where neighbors take care of one another.
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Three people are hurt and hospitalized after a barrage of bullets rang out at a mall on Wednesday night.
Sources tell KDKA that one victim is in Allegheny General Hospital as of Wednesday morning and state police have said all three victims have minor injuries and the shooter is in custody.
Police arrested 24-year-old Carlos Gonzalez Carril for shooting the three victims. He is charged with criminal homicide. The victims are 19-year-old Damian Blystone, 21-year-old Ryan Ehrman and a juvenile male.
Police say it started around 6:30 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh has started the disciplinary process that could result in the termination of eight officers involved in the death of Jim Rogers, sources tell KDKA.
Rogers was tased several times in October. After being taken to a hospital, he died the next day.
This is the beginning of the process, sources said. The eight officers received disciplinary action reports, which state they violated bureau policies. Sometime next week, the officers will have a hearing to formally have the complaint read against them.
This process was started under former Mayor Bill Peduto and carried on by current Mayor
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A resident and their dog escaped their burning home in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood on Thursday night.
Fire damaged the home along Hallowell Street.
The window in the front of the home was charred black and broken out, as firefighters were going in and out of the home.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Prosecutors are trying to keep a Pittsburgh-area dentist accused of killing his wife in custody until his trial.
Lawrence Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud, but federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. According to the criminal complaint, authorities claim Rudolph killed his wife while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016.
Federal prosecutors say he’s a flight risk because of his wealth and he specifically plotted to kill his wife in a foreign country to try and get away with it. His lawyers say Rudolph has COVID-19 and they are having trouble meeting with him to discuss the case.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are renewing their call to the public for help finding a missing Shaler Township woman who disappeared two years ago.
Janet Walsh, 70, was reported missing by her daughter on Jan. 20, 2020.
Two years later, there is still no trace, police said.
(Photo Credit: Shaler Police)
Walsh’s daughter was supposed to meet her mother for dinner on the day she went missing. When her daughter arrived at Walsh’s home, her mother was not there. Walsh’s car was gone too, but her cell phone was still there, police said.
After getting in touch with several of
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the Clearview Mall, authorities said.
Police say up to four people were involved in the Tuesday night parking lot shooting near the Rural King and Boscov's. The shooting happened after an altercation inside the Rural King, sources
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some residents at a Bloomfield apartment building are still without heat.
Some residents are even more concerned because temperatures are supposed to drop into the single digits overnight.
KDKA’s Amy Wadas broke the story earlier this week when a relative let her know that the heat has been working off and on for years.
Action Housing, which owns Penn Mathilda Apartments, organized a town hall meeting for residents late Friday afternoon. Kyle Webster, general counsel for the owner, says there's still work that needs to be done. Action Housing has offered up a hotel for tenants to stay in this
PITCAIRN (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Pitcairn.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Broadway Avenue early Wednesday morning.
First responders found a man who had been shot multiple times.
Police say the man was taken to a nearby hospital and was last listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact County Police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
PENN HILLS (KDKA) — It’s still a very active scene at Rodi Arms Apartments on Rodi Road — crews have been battling this fire for hours in the frigid temperatures.
The Penn Hills Fire Marshal tells us the fire started after someone started cooking and left it unattended.
Listening to scanner chatter about the fire — at one point this morning crews had left the scene thinking it was out — but got called back because it started again.
From the looks of it — the main portion of this fire has taken out the roof of the apartment building.
The fire marshal says — at least four tenants have been displaced because of it.
While they wait to see what becomes of their homes — a Port Authority bus is being used as a warming shelter.
No injuries have been reported.
And crews had to cut the power off in the area, so they’ve opened up a warming center for families affected at the Penn Hills Senior Center on Jefferson Road.
Power should be back on now, but it could take some time to get it running again in homes.
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store in West Mifflin.
West Mifflin Police say the Unimart along Pennsylvania Avenue was robbed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
For more information, photos, and video of the incident, click here.
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man recently released from federal prison is facing charges for allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend.
Tristin Axton, 23, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, burglary and criminal trespass.
He broke into a home on Bennett Avenue in Jeannette, dragged his former girlfriend, used her hands to punch her in the face and then slammed her on the floor, police said.
Axton was arraigned but is now out on bail.
He had previously been serving time for dealing heroin while he was a juvenile.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An 81-year-old man was hit and killed by the driver of a vehicle in Allegheny County, authorities said.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to White Oak on Tuesday after the deadly pedestrian crash in the 3200 block of Jacks Run Road.
First responders found the victim dead on the scene. The victim was later identified as 81-year-old Craig Peden.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old man, was stopped by police in the 1100 block of Jacks Run Road.
Police are investigating. It’s unclear on if any charges will be filed.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County family wants help from the FBI in getting justice for their loved one.
Peter Spencer was shot and killed near Carls Road in Rockland Township last month. His family is demanding more be done to find out who killed him.
Family members said they’ve been left in the dark throughout this investigation and have not gotten any answers or updates from the police.
They say Spencer was shot nine times and four people were detained the night of his death. But the family said no arrests have been made.
They say drugs, alcohol and firearms
