ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MI GOP co-chair claims Trump campaign encouraged efforts to give him state's electoral votes

By Peter Maxwell
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vBJ3Z_0drqvFnT00

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says she wants the feds to prosecute all the people who conspired to try to make Donald Trump the winner in the presidential election in Michigan and 6 other states.

New audio emerged from Michigan Republican Party Co-chair Meshawn Maddock claiming the Trump campaign encouraged efforts to give him the state's electoral votes, according to CNN.

The 16 people in December of 2020, including Maddock, tried to enter the State Capitol and pose as official electors to certify the election for Trump.

They signed documents and sent them to Washington to try to sway the certification.

"We fought to seat the electors. Um, the Trump campaign asked us to do that. Under a lot of scrutiny for that today," Maddock said.

They were turned away at the door by state police.

President Joe Biden was certified in Michigan after winning the election by 154,000 votes.

Dana Nessel decided to refer the investigation to federal prosecutors because of jurisdictional reasons.

"The gravity of this situation I don't think can possibly be overstated as to what it means for our system of elections," she said. "And of course, we know how close we came to this being successful."

Nessel says the charges would be forgery and fraud. She did not say how long she will wait on the feds before issuing her own charges.

The Michigan Republican Party has responded to Nessel saying "Dana Nessel is playing political games with people’s lives and livelihoods for the sake of scoring political points ahead of an election."

We will update you more on this as this story develops.

Comments / 4

Barefoot Momma
4d ago

there are appointed certified electors in each state. You cant duplicate the form and show up with a falsified state elector s and claim to be the real deal! Its a democratic process for decades. We need a better vetting process for our elected officials including the president.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electoral Votes#Michigan Attorney General#Election Fraud#Gop#Republican#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Indicted GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry's legal team is trying a new play to undercut the case: questioning the credibility of a federal prosecutor with a years-long history of donating to Democrats.

It comes as Fortenberry draws a GOP primary challenge. The backstory: Fortenberry is facing three felony charges of lying to the FBI during two interviews with authorities in 2019. The indictment emerged from a case against a prominent Nigerian-born billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, who made illegal campaign contributions to Fortenberry, among other candidates.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
shepherdexpress.com

The Republican Plot to Steal Wisconsin’s Electoral Votes

Now we know why state Republicans continue spending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars on Michael Gableman’s discredited investigation attempting to prove President Biden’s election victory in Wisconsin was fraudulent long after everybody but Donald Trump has moved on from the defeated president’s fantasies. It’s all just...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

Adam Laxalt runs as '51st Senate seat' to block Biden

Adam Laxalt isn’t overpromising. The Nevada Republican, his party’s leading candidate for Senate in the Silver State, offered a modest menu of agenda items he plans to pursue should the GOP win a majority of seats in the chamber in the midterm elections. Topping the list? Using control of the floor, and key Senate committees, to conduct aggressive oversight of President Joe Biden and his administration. Laxalt also would encourage the Republican majority he hopes to usher in to look deeper into the Russia investigation that consumed Washington during most of former President Donald Trump’s term.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy