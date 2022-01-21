ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont: Vaccine mandate for state employees, teachers can expire

WTNH
WTNH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDQmF_0drquzvK00

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Gov. Ned Lamont won’t push for lawmakers to renew executive orders requiring certain state employees and teachers to either get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.

Lamont said Thursday those mandates aren’t among the 11 mandates he’s recommending the General Assembly extend when his emergency powers expire on Feb. 15.

Both the large number of people who’ve gotten vaccinated and the “significant administrative burden” placed on state agencies and schools to regularly test unvaccinated staff were cited Thursday as reasons for ending those rules

“At this point, the overwhelming majority of our state employees are vaccinated,” Lamont said on Thursday. “With that mandate in place, we got a lot of people vaccinated at the last moment.”

Josh Geballe, Lamont’s chief operating officer, credited the mandate with boosting vaccination rates by about 10 to 15%.

“But that increase has really flattened off,” Geballe said. “The significant administrative burden on our agencies and on the schools to administer that ongoing weekly testing regimen — to chase the people who are chronically late getting their test results in — you know, it’s run its course. It’s not a sufficient value anymore.”

Geballe said the vaccination mandate requiring long-term care staff in Connecticut, as well people who work in state-run hospitals, will continue. That’s in parallel with the vaccination mandate imposed by the Connecticut Hospital Association and its members.

“We’re talking about everything else: the state employees that have the test-out option, as well as the educators, K-12, early childhood,” Geballe said.

Lamont held a virtual meeting with leaders of the General Assembly on Wednesday to discuss the looming expiration of his civil preparedness and public health emergency declarations, which have been extended multiple times since March 2020. He provided a list of 11 orders he is recommending state legislators extend, including a rule requiring unvaccinated people age 2 and above to wear a mask indoors in certain settings. The other orders include the required vaccination of long-term care workers, the modification of state contracting rules to make it easier to purchase items in an emergency, and required insurance coverage for out-of-network COVID-19 vaccinations.

On Thursday, Lamont said if legislators can’t make a decision by Feb. 15 on what to do with each order, they can “just renew everything for 30 or 60 days” and given themselves “time to get it right.”

House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora, R-North Branford, said lawmakers need the governor to further clarify what he’s looking for from the General Assembly, which convenes on Feb. 9.

“To me, it’s a little confusing that he wants to be nimble, but he’s willing to codify these executive orders, which is going to make them carry the weight of law and they’re are no longer going to be nimble,” Candelora said. “And I’m not sure whether or not he wants an extension of this emergency powers, I mean, that’s where there’s not clarity.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Vaccines
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Connecticut National Guard distributes COVID tests kits, PPE to nursing homes

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut National Guard is helping distribute 50,000 COVID-19 test kits to about 200 nursing homes across the state Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order goes into effect Saturday, requiring nursing home visitors to show proof of vaccination or a recently tested negative COVID-19 test. Visitors also have the option […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Windsor fifth-grader sworn in as Connecticut Kid Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s Inauguration Day for the 2022 Connecticut Kid Governor Makhi Ettienne-Modeste! Serving as master of ceremony for Friday’s swearing-in ceremony, Good Morning Connecticut’s Keith Kountz. Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz was also on hand. “It helps 5th graders across our state learn about elections and voting and how to be a good […]
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
WTNH

Lamont holds briefing on COVID-19 response efforts

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference Thursday afternoon on the state’s COVID-19 response efforts. The state’s daily COVID positivity rate dropped to 13.29% Thursday, while hospitalizations continue to decline, down 72 since Wednesday. He was joined by Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who said as we get into February, we will have […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford receiving $500K federal grant for ‘Smart Policing Initiatives’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford is receiving a $500,000 federal grant to support its police department. The grant is for ‘Smart Policing Initiatives,” and city leaders say it will help the Hartford Police Department’s investigatory response to non-fatal shooting incidents. Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody, and the City Council […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Mandates#Executive Order#Ap#The General Assembly
WTNH

Warming centers open across Conn. area for those in need

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Another arctic blast is hitting Connecticut Friday. The temperatures are in the teens but the wind chill makes it feel more like zero. Gov. Ned Lamont extended the state’s cold weather emergency protocol through noon on Feb. 2. The purpose is to ensure the most vulnerable are protected from the cold […]
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WTNH

Hamden High School dismissing early due to staff shortage

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden High School is dismissing early Friday due to a staff shortage. School officials said students will attend periods 2, 1, 3, 4 and dismissal will be at 11:30 a.m. This only impacts the high school. The following statement was posted on the Hamden High School Green Dragons’ Facebook page. “Due […]
WTNH

WTNH

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy