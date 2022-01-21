ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in Allentown; police seeking information

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
Allentown police are seeking the public’s help in a shooting that left a man injured Thursday night.

According to police, officers responded to Jordan and Gordon streets for a report of shots fired and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information can call detectives at 610-437-7721 or the police desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1). Anonymous text tips can be sent through the Tip411 app available on the Allentown Police Facebook page.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

