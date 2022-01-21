ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mitch McConnell’s comments on Black voters spark outrage | First Thing

By Clea Skopeliti
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doNw6_0drqunZq00

Good morning.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has provoked anger after he appeared to imply that African Americans were not Americans in remarks about Black voters.

Speaking to reporters after Republicans once again blocked the Democrats’ voting rights legislation, McConnell said: “The concern is misplaced, because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans.” Studies suggest that voting restrictions disproportionately obstruct people of colour.

Several Democrats called out the comments, which quickly went viral online, with Democratic Illinois congressman Bobby Rush tweeting: “African Americans ARE Americans. #MitchPlease.” Meanwhile, Malcolm Kenyatta, a Democratic Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, described McConnell’s remarks as a “dogwhistle”.

  • What would the bill have done? Banned partisan gerrymandering, protected election officials from partisan interference, required early voting and same-day registration, and restored the pre-clearance provision central to the Voting Rights Act.

  • It comes amid unprecedented concern over the future of US democracy, with one in three Americans believing Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

US accuses Russia of conspiring to take over Ukraine government

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNpXF_0drqunZq00
A Ukrainian soldier walks on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Photograph: Andriy Dubchak/AP

The US has accused Russia of recruiting Ukrainian government officials in order to take over the Kyiv government.

Imposing sanctions on four – two Ukrainian members of parliament and two former officials – on Thursday, the US accused Russian intelligence of mounting a conspiracy against the government of the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Russia has directed its intelligence services to recruit current and former Ukrainian government officials to prepare to take over the government of Ukraine and to control Ukraine’s critical infrastructure with an occupying Russian force,” the Treasury statement accompanying the sanctions said.

Russian troops have arrived in the town of Yelsk in Belarus and other areas near Ukraine’s border, local media reports, as part of joint military exercises set to begin next month.

  • What has Joe Biden said? The president said: “If any assembled Russian units move across the Ukrainian border, that is an invasion. Let there be no doubt if Putin makes this choice, Russia will pay a heavy price.”

  • What sanctions would be imposed? There is disagreement within Nato, with Germany refusing to send arms to Ukraine. There is also dispute in Europe about whether Russia can be cut off from Swift, the international payments system.

Capitol attack committee calls on Ivanka Trump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MgvjI_0drqunZq00
Ivanka Trump has been asked to cooperate with Capitol attack committee. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the former president, has been asked to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack.

Trump, who has been asked to appear for a voluntary deposition, is the first member of the former president’s family who has been called upon. Along with her husband, Jared Kushner, she was a senior adviser to her father during his presidency.

The development comes after the US supreme court rejected Donald Trump’s request to prevent the release of more than 700 highly sensitive White House documents.

  • What does the panel want to ask her about? The former president’s plan to stop the certification, and his response to the Capitol attack. The questions will be aimed at whether he presided over a criminal conspiracy involving obstructing a congressional proceeding.

  • Meanwhile, the prosecutor for Georgia’s biggest county on Thursday requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to support her investigation into the former president’s attempts to interfere with the state’s election results.

In other news …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3nee_0drqunZq00
Deadly explosion in Ghana leaves huge crater after a mining truck accident. Photograph: Eric Yaw Adjei/ConnectFM/TV3/AFP/Getty Images

  • Dozens of people are feared dead after an explosion caused by a truck carrying mining explosives colliding with a motorbike in western Ghana. The explosion, which destroyed hundreds of buildings , happened around midday in Apiate, near the mining city of Bogoso.

  • The US singer and actor Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday , has died aged 74, his agent has confirmed. No cause of death was shared.

  • AirTags – small wireless tracking tools – have been used to stalk individuals, police across the US have said. Apple , which manufactures the devices intended for tracking lost belongings like luggage, has said it will cooperate with police and is “committed to AirTags’ privacy and security”.

Stat of the day: an average of 16 ‘unruly’ airline passengers reported daily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pukra_0drqunZq00
An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner lands at the Miami international airport. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There were a total of 5,981 unruly passenger reports last year , according to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records, 4,290 of which were categorized as “mask-related incidents”. In a dramatic example of how the issue persists in 2022, a maskless “disruptive customer” forced an American Airlines flight en route to London to return to Miami on Wednesday.

Don’t miss this: Sonny Rollins on jazz landmark The Bridge at 60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q5ELY_0drqunZq00
Sonny Rollins plays his saxophone on the Williamsburg Bridge. Photograph: New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images

In 1959, Sonny Rollins was already one of the undisputed giants of the bebop style of jazz at 28. But despite his fame and critical acclaim, Rollins felt a sense of dissatisfaction with his playing, which led him to drop off the radar. Rather than playing to packed rooms of fans, for two years the saxophonist chose instead to tell his “multitude of stories to the sky”, playing on the Williamsburg Bridge for up to 15 hours a day. Now 91, Rollins speaks about the “spiritual” experience on the 60th anniversary of his return to the recording studio.

Last Thing: You be the judge: should my brother give me better birthday presents?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ySvQ_0drqunZq00

This week’s “You be the judge” has all the hallmarks of a classic family grudge: longstanding resentment; unbalanced levels of effort; sibling rivalry. While older sister, Elsie, buys her Ollie designer shirts and AirPods, he sends her “a cheap supermarket card with the sticker still on” (Elsie’s words). Ollie, who is in a lower paid job, argues she “can’t expect” him to match her. You decide who the guilty party is.

Sign up

Sign up for the US morning briefing

First Thing is delivered to thousands of inboxes every weekday. If you’re not already signed up, subscribe now .

Get in touch

If you have any questions or comments about any of our newsletters please email newsletters@theguardian.com

Comments / 1029

Apophis is coming.
19h ago

well if you're born here, your parents were born here, and your grandparents were born here then why put African before American???

Reply(124)
239
Jan Nickerson
21h ago

Well…… think back to Biden’s comment “poor kids should have as much opportunity to a good school as white kids, um, other kids!!! RACIST JERK!!

Reply(38)
156
Natalie Collins
1d ago

Republicans are against voting. Republicans don’t have enough votes to win anything. Republicans must stop everyone but white folks from voting to stay in power.

Reply(159)
162
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Georgia State
POLITICO

A federal judge just issued the first significant ruling in a Trump ally’s lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select panel — and the committee won.

It carries big consequences for other challenges to the panel's work. Here's the latest: A federal judge rejected an effort by Donald Trump spokesperson Taylor Budowich to force the Jan. 6 select committee to return his financial records, which were subpoenaed from J.P. Morgan. The panel obtained the records last...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Sonny Rollins
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Lexington Herald-Leader

With gaffe on voting rights, Mitch McConnell confirms what many already fear

Of course, Sen. Mitch McConnell made a gaffe on Thursday when he said that African-Americans were voting at the same rate as Americans, leaving out the word “white.”. But sometimes gaffes have a way of stating the truth. McConnell was explaining why democracy was in fine shape, despite the failure of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to progress in the U.S. Senate. And for white Americans, the rich white ones that Mitch works hard to represent, that’s probably true. Attempts to overturn the filibuster — used many times against civil rights legislation — failed. McConnell thinks we should suspend the filibuster only when he’s trying to pack the U.S. Supreme Court as he did in 2017.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#Racial Injustice#Racism#Senate#African Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Democratic#Ukrainian#Pro Russian
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "inadvertently" left out a word when discussing Black voting patterns. He slammed the attacks against him.

"This mischaracterization of my record is offensive and outrageous," he said in Kentucky. What happened: Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters in Kentucky he "inadvertently" omitted a word when discussing Black voting patterns earlier this week, condemning attacks of his record on racial issues as an "outrageous mischaracterization." The basis...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wyoming News

Lindsey Graham just threatened Mitch McConnell

Lindsey Graham has a message for Mitch McConnell if he wants to lead the Senate GOP after the 2022 midterms: have a working relationship with Donald Trump or get out. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza unpacks McConnell's tumultuous relationship with Trump and why being on good terms with the former president is crucial to leading the Republican Party moving forward.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Actually Just Suggested That 'American' Means 'Not Black'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) had just spent the week playing a big role alongside his GOP colleagues in tanking Democrats’ efforts to secure federal protections for voting rights nationwide. Voters of color are particularly concerned about how difficult it may become to participate in American democracy. Speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
NBC News

McConnell responds to backlash over remark about Black voters

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell defended his record on civil rights Friday in response to fury on the left after a comment earlier this week about Black voters, with the Kentucky Republican calling the subsequent backlash "offensive and outrageous." McConnell addressed the controversy at a news conference in Kentucky, calling...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Guardian

The Guardian

123K+
Followers
47K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy