What to keep in your car in case of a wintertime emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There is still plenty of winter left, and from white-out conditions to cold weather car breakdowns, you should keep some important items in your car in the event of an emergency.

Here are some things to have in an emergency kit:

A blanket

Cold weather clothing accessories, such as mittens, socks, and hats

Ice scraper and snow brush

Flashlight and extra batteries

Jumper cables

Sand or non-clumping cat litter to provide traction

Collapsible snow shovel

Bottled water- it may freeze in these cold temperatures, but it is still good to have a source of water on-hand

All of this could help in the event of an emergency, such as the one recently witnessed on Interstate 95 in Virginia, where motorists were stuck on the highway in freezing temperatures for more than a day.

