With night temperatures regularly dipping below the freezing point now, the extra food provided by backyard feeders may help many birds get through winter. While there’s debate over the benefits — and drawbacks — of bird feeding in general, much of the current research shows that putting out food for birds in winter gives them a leg up in surviving frigid weather. A University of Wisconsin study showed that chickadees with access to birdseed during severe cold had a much higher over-winter survival rate (69%) as compared to those without access to feeders (37% survival).

