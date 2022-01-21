ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

‘Cloudy with a chance of snow’: Freezing weather brings snow to Charlotte Friday evening

By Ted Phaeton, Amanda Cox
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

**WINTER STORM WARNING FOR LANCASTER & CHESTERFIELD COUNTIES THROUGH SATURDAY**
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING**

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Snow and a wintry mix will continue to affect the area through the early part of the overnight as the low-pressure slides by to our east.

DEVELOPING WINTER WEATHER ALERTS ACROSS NC

This storm will bring a minor impact to most of the area with snowfall total holding around a trace to 2 inches. Accumulations will be less to the west, but locations to the east could be a little higher.

As the storm pulls off to the northeast overnight, cold air will rush into the region dropping out low temps into the teens and 20s. This could cause any wet surfaces to become icy through Saturday.

The weekend is looking sunny but cold with highs topping out in the 30s on Saturday and 40s on Sunday. Icy spots will continue to be an issue through Monday morning with temps dipping into the teens and 20s each night.

We will warm up a bit on Monday with highs rebounding into the low 50s under mostly sunny skies. Another storm will move in for Tuesday bringing us a brief period of rain.

Tonight: Wintry weather early, frigid. Low 19

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. Hi: 38

Sunday: Black ice early, Mostly sunny. Hi: 49 Lo: 18

