Nicole Kidman’s daughter doesn’t want to cast her mom

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNicole Kidman’s daughter doesn’t want to cast her in her films. The ‘Being the Ricardos’ actress – who has two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise and Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, with spouse Keith Urban – revealed her teenage child has been making her own amateur movies since she was...

