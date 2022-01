MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you drove by a gas station on the way to work or school this morning with the price of regular gas cheaper than $3.22, you should have stopped and fueled up. That is because prices at the pump are going up. The American Automobile Association (AAA) said the average price for gasoline rose 3 cents per gallon, last week. Florida’s average is now $3.22 per gallon of regular gas, which remains 14 cents less than the 2021 high of $3.36 per gallon. “The arrow appears to be pointing up for oil prices, which means gas prices are...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO