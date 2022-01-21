ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Prince Andrew's maids given training in caring for teddy bears

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Andrew's staff spent a whole day being trained to look after his teddy bear collection properly. The 61-year-old royal "absolutely loves" his collection of 72 cuddly toys and insisted they were arranged on his bed in a precise order every day, much to the bemusement of Buckingham Palace servants, his...

www.kpcnews.com

