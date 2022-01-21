ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Peloton Stock Bounces As CEO Hits Back At 'False' Production Halt Report, Plans Costs Cuts

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZPfP_0drqtSxG00

Peloton (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report shares moved higher Friday, following a Thursday slump that wiped $2.5 billion from its market value, as the fitness equipment maker hit back at reports it's prepared to suspend production of its bikes and treadmills.

The group also published preliminary second quarter earnings projections, which included revenues of $1.14 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the region of -$270 million to -$260 million, firmly inside prior guidance of a loss of $350 million.

CEO John Foley called Thursday's CNBC report, which cited an internal memo saying the group was planning a two-month production pause amid a "significant reduction" in post-pandemic demand for its connected bikes and treadmills 'false', but noted the group will nonetheless 'reset' output levels and review the size of its workforce and take "significant corrective actions" to improve profits.

"We now need to evaluate our organization structure and size of our team," Foley said "And we are still in the process of considering all options ... to make our business more flexible."

"We are taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs across the company," Foley said. "This includes gross margin improvements, moving to a more variable cost structure, and identifying reductions in our operating expenses as we build a more focused Peloton moving forward."

Intel Invests $20 Billion To Build Two Chipmaking Plants In Ohio

1 hour ago

OEXNFLXPTON

Stock Market Today - 1/21: Netflix Leads Extended Tech Slump, Market Volatility Gauge Leaps

4 minutes ago

McDonald's Has a New Dessert That's Not Your Normal McFlurry

13 hours ago

Peloton shares were marked 6% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $25.68 each. The stock fell 24% yesterday, amid several halts by Nasdaq officials for extreme volatility, and changed hands at a two-year low of $23.25 each in the afternoon session.

Peloton posted a net loss of $376 million for its fiscal first quarter, which ended in September, amid the slowest sales growth in more than a year and said 2022 revenues would likely come in between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion, a $1 billion reduction from its prior forecast.

Adding to its demand woes, Peloton said the $400 price cut to its signature bike, rising freight costs and supply chain disruptions -- as well as costs linked to its treadmill recall -- would squeeze profit margins for the remainder of its fiscal year.

Peloton shares from its Nasdaq 100, the Nasdaq Equal Weight Index and Nasdaq ex-Technology Index benchmarks following a year in which the stock lost more than 70% of its value.

The changes are set to take place on January 24. Peloton will publish its December quarter earnings on February 8.

"Peloton lies at the edge of an important precipice; a material strategic reset is likely required to stem meaningful cash-burn and faltering demand," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel, who lowered his price target on the group to $24.00 a share with an underperform rating. "Yet, improved profitability demands sacrificing revenue.

"Connected Fitness is in its infancy, yet we believe Peloton estimates still appear too high," he added. "Is a revenue-compressed Peloton expense-restructuring story (this early) exciting? We have more questions than ever."

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Why Peloton's Production Halt Could Cause Repercussions For Affirm

Shares of connected fitness company Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) fell sharply lower Thursday after a CNBC report, citing internal documents, revealed the company is temporarily halting production of some of its products as a result of waning consumer demand. What To Know: Peloton reportedly plans to pause production of...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Deadline

Netflix Stock Gets Pummeled, Closing At Lowest Level Since April 2020 After Disappointing Earnings & Wall Street Downgrades – Update

UPDATED with closing price: Netflix stock, which went into Friday’s Nasdaq session already down 16% in 2022 to date, plunged 22% today alone on waves of selling and disenchantment. After crawling up from an intraday low of $380 in the opening hour, it finished today at $397.50, its worst closing price since April 2020. Trading volume was almost 20 times normal levels. The rout followed a fourth-quarter earnings report that disappointed many Wall Street analysts and investors and triggered a larger debate about the outlook for streaming in general. While the company missed its fourth-quarter target for subscribers by just 200,000 (8.3 million...
STOCKS
MySanAntonio

Netflix, Peloton bring pandemic-stock era to shuddering halt

The Covid-19 pandemic isn't over yet, but the boom it helped create for stay-at-home stocks is vanishing. Netflix and Peloton Interactive, two of the highest-profile stars of the lockdown era, both plunged Thursday -- the latest sign that investors have moved on from the so-called pandemic trade. Netflix expects to add a paltry 2.5 million users in the current quarter, well short of estimates. Peloton, meanwhile, is slashing costs to cope with slowing demand for its stationary bikes.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC News

Peloton to halt production of its Bikes, treadmills as demand wanes

Peloton is temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products as consumer demand wanes and the company looks to control costs, according to internal documents obtained by CNBC. Peloton plans to pause Bike production for two months, from February to March, the documents show. It already halted production of its...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloton#Fitness Equipment#Stock#Ebitda#Cnbc#Intel Invests#Mcdonald
Crain's New York Business

Peloton plans to cut jobs, production levels as sales slow

Peloton Interactive Inc. vowed to slash expenses at the struggling fitness company, including labor and production costs, but disputed reports that it had idled its factories to save money. In a memo to staff, CEO John Foley said Peloton was “right-sizing our production, and, as we evolve to more seasonal...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Peloton CEO clarifies plans to consider layoffs, pause production

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Peloton's stock rebounded Friday, a day after reports that the company was halting production of its fitness equipment sent shares tumbling. Shares of Peloton dropped 24%, closing at $24.22 Thursday, before rebounding 13% on Friday. CEO John Foley said the company is resetting production levels and...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Peloton stock plummet today? A production halt rattles investors

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) ended the day with a drop of 23.93% and swapped hands as low as $23.25. That slide followed the revelation that Peloton is halting production of bikes and treadmills due to soft demand. On Wall Street, one of the bullish-leaning firms was quick to weigh in. Macquarie...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
TheStreet

Fund Shorting Ark Innovation Gains $234 Million of Assets

The anti-ARKK fund is riding high. The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (SARK), designed to provide an inverse daily return to the Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report, has now accumulated $234 million in assets, Bloomberg reports. The Tuttle fund is less than three months old,...
STOCKS
WDIO-TV

Peloton temporarily halting production of its connected fitness products

Peloton officials are denying a report that the exercise company is stopping production on bikes and treadmills. Peloton’s CEO says leaks led to speculative reporting. However, he did admit efforts to make the business more flexible, which may lead to layoffs. Amazon is promising a high-tech shopping experience at...
FITNESS
TheStreet

SPACs Reportedly Lose 2020 Luster; Many Stock Prices Off Sharply

The bloom appears to be off the rose for special purpose acquisition companies. SPACs, or blank-check companies, were white hot in 2020 as company after company used them as launching pad into public trading. But a report by the Wall Street Journal found enthusiasm for SPACs is waning under the...
STOCKS
Fortune

Peloton says it found ‘leaker’ whose disclosures tanked company stock—and denies that leaked production report is true

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Shares in the pandemic-era cycling phenom Peloton took a steep downhill ride Thursday, after CNBC reported that the company was halting production of its fitness bicycles and treadmills following a crash in demand. Peloton’s Nasdaq shares closed down 24% on Thursday, at $24.22 each, erasing $2.5 billion from the company’s market cap.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Peloton Interactive Inc's (PTON.O) chief executive said on Thursday the company was reviewing the size of its workforce and "resetting" production levels, following a report earlier in the day that it was temporarily halting production of connected fitness bikes and treadmills after a significant drop in demand.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
81K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy